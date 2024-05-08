Chicago voters send message to Biden ahead of visit: City 'completely fed up' with Democrats

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Chicago residents expressed frustration and anger with President Biden ahead of his visit to the city, warning that Black voters are turning on the Democratic Party in huge numbers.

P-Rae Easley and Betty Guider joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to explain why they think the city is no longer "the Democratic stronghold that they anticipated."

"The city is completely fed up with the Democratic Party. We are stepping over illegals every day. They are now trying to break into people's homes. Gas is through the roof, groceries are through the roof, violence is up. Nothing is comfortable here under Democratic leadership. We're all moving on," said Easley.

Guider explained that the Democratic Party has always counted on support from the Black community, but now Democrats seem to have stopped trying to appeal to Black voters.

CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT USED 'UNLAWFUL DEDUCTION' ON HOME IN INDIANA FOR OVER A DECADE

"So many of our Black members have decided to change over, to switch from blue to red. And I think it's kind of too late now to come to Chicago to appeal to us. It's nothing here for him. We are fed up," said Guider.

Easley thinks more voters are going to vote for Trump despite Biden winning the city in 2020 by a landslide. She said the situation is changing quickly because of Democrats' policies on migrants.

"I think that they're definitely going to vote for Donald Trump, because we can't afford to keep subsidizing the illegals who are coming here. … People are proudly stating that they're going to vote for the first time in their lives, and they're going to run to the polls to vote for Donald John Trump," she added.

Guider explained that Chicago residents are tired of the same issues facing the city but meanwhile, support is available for illegal immigrants.

"Our school system here, particularly in the Black community, has suffered tremendously. Our students are leaving our communities to go to other schools. The crime rate is still very high here."

Guider said there are many unsolved murders and voters are infuriated to see resources being allocated to illegal immigrants.

"So many things that money could have been used for. And as a people here, we've been told that we have no money. There is no money for Chicago that has citizens here. But now all of a sudden, monies are coming in to support illegal aliens, not migrants, to support illegals. We are the citizens here, right? We've paid into the system. We're suffering."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to FOX 32 Chicago, Biden will be in Chicago Wednesday for a fundraiser to support his campaign. Biden visited Chicago last month for another campaign fundraiser and VP Kamala Harris will visit next Thursday.