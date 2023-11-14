Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chicago Teachers Union president used 'unlawful deduction' on home in Indiana for over a decade

CTU president Stacey Davis Gates previously defended sending her son to private school after being accused of hypocrisy

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
CNN host probed teachers union boss on sending son to private school: ‘Do you regret your own rhetoric here?’ Video

CNN host probed teachers union boss on sending son to private school: ‘Do you regret your own rhetoric here?’

CNN host Abby Phillip interviewed Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates about the criticism she's received for sending her son to a private school despite her past rhetoric.

Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) President Stacey Davis Gates was billed Wednesday for back taxes due to an "unlawful deduction" she took on a home in Indiana.

A St. Joseph County auditor sent Davis Gates a letter showing she owed $1,393 in back taxes "for each year an unlawful deduction was claimed" as well as a $139 civil penalty for a home she owns in South Bend, Indiana. The amount Davis Gates was billed is the maximum allowed by law.

According to local news outlet WGN, Davis Gates, a South Bend native, filed paperwork claiming the Indiana home as her primary residence in 2007 while she was a Chicago Public Schools teacher. She also applied for a homestead tax exemption for the home, and it was granted and has been active since then.

PRESIDENT OF LARGEST TEACHER UNION DECLARES RACIAL, SOCIAL JUSTICE A 'PILLAR' OF EDUCATORS' EFFORTS

Stacey Davis Gates with ATF President Randi Weingarten

A St. Joseph County auditor reportedly sent Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis Gates a letter showing she owes $1,393 in back taxes as well as a $139 penalty for a home she owns in South Bend, Indiana. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

She reportedly claimed the South Bend house as her principal place of residence while owning a home in Chicago, where neither she nor her husband sought a homeowner’s exemption.

The homestead tax deduction is granted to people who own and occupy a home as their principal place of residency. There are civil penalties for failing to notify the auditor of a change in use of the property.

It appears that she does not currently live in the home and that it is occupied by her relatives, according to WGN.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS RIP MAYOR, OFFICIALS FOR PLAN TO HOUSE MIGRANTS IN LOCAL FIELD HOUSE: 'AIN'T HAVING THAT'

Stacy Davis Gates

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis Gates, who was elected president of CTU in 2022 and also serves as executive vice president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, placed her teenage son in a Catholic high school located in Chicago's South Side. (Max Herman/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Davis Gates would pay four times more in Indiana property taxes if she didn’t take the homestead deduction," the Illinois Policy Institute (IPI), which also investigated the matter, reported.

SCHOOL CHOICE GIVES PARENTS THE POWER TO BREAK TEACHERS UNIONS' CHOKEHOLDS ON STUDENTS: COREY DEANGELIS

IPI reported that Davis Gates listed the South Bend home as her former address when she registered to vote in Illinois in 2014.

Furthermore, WGN Investigates previously reported the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said Davis Gates applied for a driver's license in December 2021, the same time that she ascended the ranks of the Chicago union.

Neither Davis Gates nor the CTU immediately responded for comment on whether she will pay the bill or appeal it.

An empty classroom

Chicago Teachers Union President Stacey Davis Gates would pay four times more in Indiana property taxes if she didn’t take the homestead deduction, according to the Illinois Policy Institute. (iStock)

The billing from Indiana officials comes after another controversy where she defended sending her son to private school, despite her past rhetoric of denouncing school choice as racist. 

Davis Gates, who was elected president of CTU in 2022, also serves as executive vice president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

