Fox News Flash

Chicago resident fires back at liberal governor's pledge to shield migrants from ICE raids

Cata Truss hits back after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker defended sanctuary policies at congressional hearing

Taylor Penley
Published
Chicago resident criticizes JB Pritzker for defending Illinois' sanctuary policies: 'We are livid' Video

Chicago resident criticizes JB Pritzker for defending Illinois' sanctuary policies: 'We are livid'

Chicago resident Cata Truss reacts to a report that the state of Illinois is slated to spend $2.5 billion on illegal migrants in 2025 and Gov. JB Pritzker defending sanctuary policies.

Chicago resident Cata Truss is none too happy with Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker's defense of Illinois' sanctuary policies, criticizing a pledge he made on Capitol Hill last week to stand in the way of Trump border czar Tom Homan by protecting illegal immigrants who, in his words, "don't deserve to be frightened in their communities."

"We are livid," she told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday. 

"And let me tell you something, we are not insensitive to undocumented persons here. We know that it is a struggle."

ILLINOIS GOV. PRITZKER ACCUSED OF 'INSULTING' ICE WITH SANCTUARY POLICIES AS NOEM, ANGEL FAMILIES PROTEST

Migrants on the sidewalk, woman face (right)

Cata Truss and other Chicago residents are fed up with state and local officials over the spending of taxpayer dollars on illegal immigrants. (Getty Images/Fox News)

"I get people asking me all the time, 'Do you think it's wrong for people to want to live the American dream?' No, it's not wrong for people to want to live the American dream, but what is wrong is for Americans here in America to not be able to realize the American Dream because we have elected officials who want to do things with our money that does not benefit the people who are paying into the tax bracket," she added.

Truss has been an outspoken critic of her city and state's Democratic leadership in light of the migrant crisis that exploded under the Biden administration.

Even as a Democrat, she sued the city of Chicago over housing for illegal immigrants, calling on the city to remove its sanctuary status in January 2024 due to the squeeze on community resources.

PROTESTERS GATHER OUTSIDE PRITZKER MANSION TO DISRUPT NOEM PRESSER, ONLY TO FIND SHE WAS NEVER ACTUALLY THERE

Tom Homan at the Texas border

Pritzker pledged to stand in the way of border czar Tom Homan by defending those he says should not feel "threatened" in their communities. (Scott Stephen Ball for The Washington Post)

Pritzker pledged to stand in Homan's way and defend people who don't deserve to feel "threatened" or "terrorized" during last week's immigration hearing with blue state governors on Capitol Hill.

"I would rather that he came and arrested me than do that to the people of my state," he said.

Truss has previously insisted that Chicago residents are unhappy with the migrant crisis and that those who did not show up to vote in the 2024 election were protesting democratic policies. 

Gov Tim Walz at House Oversight hearing

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing, Thursday, June 12, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"In spite of what you may hear our mayor and Gov. Pritzker say about how Chicagoans feel and where we stand, we are not happy about what is happening here," she said earlier this year. 

"So, we're excited that President Trump is in office. We are excited that Tom Homan and his team is coming here to help us out of this mess that our mayor and governor seem to be content on keeping us in." 

Fox News' Maria Lencki contributed to this report.

Chicago mayor says Trump's America looks like Confederacy won, suggests ICE are 'terrorists' Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.