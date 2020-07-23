Chicago native sounds the alarm: 'Something has to happen' to stop the violence

An advisory board member for Black Voices for Trump said on Thursday that Black Americans in Chicago are not safe due to the rampant gun violence in the city.

“It’s sad and something has to happen and I am so thankful for President Trump because he is definitely making sure [to fulfill] his promise of making American safe again," Diante Johnson told “Fox & Friends” defending the commander in chief’s move to deploy federal agents to address the rampant violence in the city.

HOURS AFTER CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING, 2 KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

President Trump is deploying 100 federal agents to Chicago to help combat rising rates of some crimes – a move that marks an expansion of the White House’s intervention into local law enforcement as Trump continues to position himself as the “law and order” president.

The "surge" of agents announced on Wednesday to Chicago and other American cities is part of Operation Legend – named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month – and comes as federal law enforcement officers have already been deployed to Portland, Ore., and Kansas City, Mo.

“The effort to shut down police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killing, violence, murders,” Trump said during a speech in the White House’s East Room. “This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen.”

“There needs to be a peace of mind in Chicago, there needs to be a peace of mind that people could actually feel safe by being in their own neighborhoods, places where they are paying taxes,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot does not care about the violent conditions in Chicago.

“I heard one person say that when it comes to Democrats, Black lives don’t matter, Black votes matter,” Johnson said.