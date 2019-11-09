'Cheer Dad' and cheerleader daughter react after viral video: 'I didn't expect him to go that hard'

Spirited Virginia "cheer dad," Air Force Captain Hekili Holland, said that he's excited and overwhelmed after a video of his impromptu routine -- an imitation of the team's signature fight song cheer -- in the stands at his daughter's high school football game went viral on social media this week.

“Go Falcons! Go Falcons!” Holland shouted between his jumps and high-kicks, rallying those around him.

Amazed onlooker Scott Willard posted the video on Facebook, writing: “This guy right here needs to go viral. By far CHEER DAD OF THE YEAR!!!!!! This dude rocks!!!! GO YORK FALCONS!!!!”

The 38-second clip now has over 4.2 million views and more than 54,000 shares.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with hosts Pete Hegseth, Ed Henry, and Jedidiah Bila, Hekili said the experience has been "surreal."

"I didn't know about it until Friday when Mackenzi came into my room and said that we were at 4,000 views, and we just watched it over the weekend...just grow and grow and here we are now," he said.

His daughter, 15-year-old York High School Falcons cheerleader Mackenzi Holland, said she "didn't expect him to go that hard, honestly."

"it's just his personality -- who he is -- though," she admitted to the "Friends: Weekend" hosts.

Hekili said that he had previously missed Mackenzi and her sister's sporting events while on duty. Holland and his wife Lindsey have three daughters with the youngest age 5.

"So, now that my leadership -- you know, Colonel Humphries and Colonel McGee -- give me the opportunity to do Dad duties, I take full advantage of it," he said.

Ultimately, Holland’s cheer prowess proved to be something of a good luck charm for the Falcons, as they beat out York High for a 35-28 victory, WTKR reports.