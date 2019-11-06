Virginia 'cheer dad' goes viral for football game performance: 'This guy is legit'

A spirited "cheer dad" in Virginia hit all the right moves during an impromptu performance in the stands at a football game, as seen in video footage that has since gone wildly viral on social media.

On Friday, the York High School Falcons battled the Warhill High School Lions on the football field, and Hekili Holland went all-out while rooting his team on.

Holland, whose daughter Mackenzi is on the cheer squad, surprised his fellow fans in the stands as he copied the cheerleader’s moves during their signature fight song routine in near-perfect sync.

As the man clapped, jumped and kicked, an amazed onlooker named Scott Willard decided to start filming, Fox 13 reports.

“Go Falcons! Go Falcons!” the proud sports dad shouted, rallying those around him.

“This guy right here needs to go viral. By far CHEER DAD OF THE YEAR!!!!!! This dude rocks!!!! GO YORK FALCONS!!!!” Willard later captioned the 38-second clip on Facebook, where it has since gone viral with over 3.3 million views and more than 46,000 shares.

In the days since, Holland admitted that he had no idea his passionate performance would go as far and wide as it has.

"[I was] just having fun. [But] if this bring joy to folks then I 'm happy to be that guy,” he told Good Morning America of the overnight hype.

Holland said that Mackenzi taught him the song and dance for the fight song routine, and that there’s no place he’d rather be than the stands.

“I’ve always loved the atmosphere of high school and college football. The band, the excitement, everything. It's just another way to have fun and show support,” he said.

Recalling his immediate reaction to the cheer dad’s impressive moves, Willard said that he instantly thought, “This guy is legit.”

“No fear. Complete support for his daughter and the other cheerleaders. I just thought he was the cool dad,” he commented of the “real MVP” of the game.

Ultimately, Holland’s enthusiasm proved to be something of a good luck charm for the Falcons, as they beat out York High for a 35-28 victory, WTKR reports.