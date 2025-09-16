Charlie Kirk’s death galvanizes blue state student to stop 'hiding' her faith, political beliefs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk’s death has galvanized young conservatives like Maggie Thorsby, who says she’s "done hiding behind the doors" and is determined to carry on his legacy.

"Charlie Kirk was such an inspiration for me and so many others…" the University of Oregon sophomore said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

"I think the Turning Point movement is just a way that we can open those doors for a lot of closeted conservatives, especially on my campus, that are scared to share their faith and their beliefs.

'SLEEPING GIANT' LIKELY WOKE UP FOR TURNING POINT USA AFTER CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

"I want to just be able to help with that environment and carry on his legacy," she added.

Inquiries to start new Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters have surged by tens of thousands in the days following Kirk’s death, reflecting a groundswell of youth interest in the conservative movement.

That momentum, Thorsby said, echoes her own resolve to speak out more boldly about her beliefs in the face of judgment in deep blue Oregon.

What inspired her most, she added, was Kirk’s "bold" love for Christ, the part of his legacy she most hopes to carry forward.

UTAH STUDENTS LIFT VOICES IN PRAYER AT VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S CHRISTIAN LEGACY: 'FELT CALLED BY GOD'

"The way that he was so boldly able to say that and share the word [of God] is just something that inspires me every day," she said.

"That was what he wanted to be remembered by the most – his faith."

Back on campus later this month, Thorsby said she wants to create a space where students who share her views can speak freely without fear of backlash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just want to create an environment where those of us are able to share how we feel about this and not get judgment and not put down for it, because everyone’s entitled to an opinion."

TPUSA has received more than 37,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters in addition to a slew of job applications, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" Andrew Kolvet shared.

TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and approximately 1,200 high school chapters, he added.