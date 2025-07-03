Charlie Kirk urges GOP hopeful Curtis Sliwa to drop out of NYC mayoral race to stop Mamdani

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA founder and conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk says democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is "stoppable" from winning the New York City mayoral race, but only if the opposition coalesces around a strong alternative against the Democratic nominee.

Following last week's shocking primary where Mamdani bested ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in rank-choice voting, there has been an effort by political strategists and donors to prevent the 33-year-old state assembly member from winning in November. Both Cuomo and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams are now running as independent candidates.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Kirk said that Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels crime-prevention group who won the Republican nomination uncontested, should withdraw from the race.

"He's a little bit of a novelty candidate. I like him. He is a good guy. But you cannot have a competition on the Republican side. So I think he should drop out," Kirk said. "Whoever ends up running against [Mamdani], if it's Eric Adams, who is not exactly well liked in New York right now, you have to run on crime, quality of life, and an anti-radical agenda. Just common sense, unifying the city. We do not want these radical, third-world elements introduced into America's largest city and once greatest city."

In response to Fox News Digital's request for comment, the Sliwa campaign cited a recent poll conducted by American Pulse which showed Sliwa edging out Adams 16%-14% in a four-way race, with Mamdani leading with 35%, followed by Cuomo with 29%. The poll also showed Adams with the worst net favorability.

"Eric Adams paved the way for Zohran Mamdani by failing spectacularly over the last 3.5 years. With Adams polling dead last and holding the worst favorability rating on record at 68% unfavorable, it’s clear I’m the only candidate with a real path to victory, and I’ll prove that on November 4th. Why would any candidate drop out when Eric Adams has no path to victory?" Sliwa said in a statement.

Sliwa, who was the GOP nominee in the 2021 mayoral race, previously lost to Adams, the then-Democratic nominee, by a 67-28 margin.

Kirk says Mamdani's biggest vulnerability is "how radical he is" and while he conceded Mamdani's proposal to freeze rent may appeal to some New Yorkers, he's "so bad on crime," which is the issue he thinks Mamdani's opponents should focus on (Mamdani has previously promoted the "defund the police" movement and has been campaigning on creating the Department of Community Safety).

"Crime is an issue that affects all New Yorkers," Kirk told Fox News Digital "Where, like, rent stabilization actually, he might get votes for that… he is so bad on crime. He's unspeakably bad on the police."

What Mamdani has working in his favor, according to Kirk, is that he's "very social media savvy," something Mamdani showcased during his primary run. He also pointed to the "hundreds of thousands of college students" who are motivated to rally behind who he calls the "encampment candidate."

"He also is the Democrat nominee, and a lot of people would just blindly vote for Democrats in New York, and so he has that advantage," Kirk said.

The prominent conservative dismissed those on the right who suggested liberal New York City is beyond saving, stressing the mayoral race has "existential importance" and that voters must come together to stop Mamdani.

"Some people say 'Oh, I don't care about New York City.' That is a bunch of nonsense and that's a bunch of rubbish," Kirk said. "We will not surrender America's largest city to a communist. We are not going to let that happen. And so I encourage everyone to get involved whatever degree you can. The future of western civilization will run through its cities. And right now, the battlefield is all eyes on New York."