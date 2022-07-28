Charles Payne on Manchin-Schumer deal: McConnell got played, Republicans look dumb
Democrats strike deal on spending bill hours after Republicans help pass CHIPS Act
FOX Business' Charles Payne ripped Republicans on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday after Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer struck a deal on a sweeping spending bill. The deal came hours after Republicans helped pass the CHIPS Act while under the impression that Democrats' reconciliation bill was off the table.
BIDEN'S ECONOMY IS A FLAMING DUMPSTER FIRE
CHARLES PAYNE: It looks like Mitch McConnell got played big time. You know, all these Republicans who went in thinking, OK, we can vote on corporate welfare because reconciliation is off the table: Tax hikes are now off the table in less than 24 hours after they said OK to that. Then we get Senator Manchin flip-flopping. You wonder how much of this was already orchestrated, but they look real dumb right now: the Republicans who voted for this. And I got to tell you, it doesn't work. Unfortunately, finding out the hard way, that these free money policies don't work. And I wish they would all stop.
