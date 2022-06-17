Charles Payne blasts Biden's 'deliberate' attack on US economy: They want to fundamentally change America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Charles Payne warned that the Biden administration has waged a war against American business owners. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Payne said the Democratic economic policies have wrecked average Americans' lives and called out the president for deliberately working to fundamentally change the country.

CHARLES PAYNE: What we're witnessing right now is a failure of people there have been put in charge by epic proportions. Both have the same problem. Jerome Powell and President Biden: not listening to the average American. Not listening. Know what they've done for the last two years? They've told us how we feel instead of listening to us telling them how we felt. … Your policies have wrecked the average lives of Americans. And what's really the sad part, because we all make mistakes, is you did it deliberately. You deliberately wanted gasoline prices to go higher. You deliberately did this. You deliberately have taken this great nation, and you've got it wobbly because you want to change – fundamentally change, to borrow President Obama's old saying – they fundamentally want to change who we are as a nation. The war on capitalism, the war on for-profit corporations. Right now it's oil companies. But anyone who's in business, whether you own a store on main street, anyone who's in business to try to make money, maybe buy a house, maybe send their kids to college, be warned, this is a war against you as well.

