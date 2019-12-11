Charles Hurt: Moderate Dems pushing censure instead of impeachment will get 'squashed like a bug'

Fox News contributor Charles Hurt said Wednesday that he suspects that the moderate Democrats who are pushing the idea of censure for President Trump instead of impeachment will get “squashed like a bug.”

Hurt, the opinion editor of The Washington Times, made the comment on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning less than 24 hours after House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress regarding his interactions with Ukraine.

“All along you hear Democrats talk about how, ‘well impeachment, it's a political process’ and that’s sort of the fig leaf that they hide behind for all of these absurd allegations that they claim are somehow impeachable offenses, even though they are not remotely impeachable offenses,” Hurt said.

“This is the other side of it being political, you’ve got about 30 House Democrats who are in districts won by Donald Trump and they realize that they are going to pay a political price if they go along with impeachment.”

Hurt said on “Fox & Friends” that the idea of censure “sort of gives them some cover that they can vote for that [censure], they can condemn the president for his phone call and not go the full way.”

He also noted that the majority of American people do not favor impeaching the president, which has been reflected in recent polls.

“You’re talking about the best economy in memory. You’re talking about the lowest unemployment in 50 years. You’re talking about wages rising,” Hurt said. “And people are going to say, ‘Wait a minute, you voted for impeachment and all of this is going on?’ It doesn't make any sense.”

Hurt noted that recent polls reveal most people are not in favor of impeachment, which is “very, very bad news not only for Democrats, but for a lot of people in the media who have been pushing all of this nonsense for so long.”

“They’re so completely inundated with this Trump derangement syndrome. They’ve all been sort of talking to no one but themselves,” Hurt continued.

“They all think this is a good idea. And obviously the American people are not going along with them on it.”