Charles Barkley insults Trump supporters as 'nutty' on CNN, also says Biden is 'too old'

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley bashed supporters of former President Donald Trump as "a small little group of nutty people" and argued President Biden was "too old" to be running for re-election while discussing the 2024 presidential race on CNN Wednesday night.

Barkley, the co-host of a new CNN show called "King Charles," with co-host Gayle King, said that he was not a "fan" of Trump.

"I’m not a big Trump fan. I’m just not. ’Cause like I say, it’s the president of the United States," Barkley said. "It ain’t for no small little group of nutty people."

BILL BURR BASHES JIMMY KIMMEL, 'YOU IDIOT LIBERALS' FOR MAKING TRUMP A MARTYR: 'HE'S COMING BACK'

Barkley argued that Trump was all about "retribution" and getting revenge on political opponents in 2024.

"I don't have anything against Republicans, I don't have anything against Democrats," Barkley said, comparing Trump supporters to "your drunk friend."

He also doubled down, again calling Trump supporters "crazy."

"He's not even presidential," Barkley added.

Trump remains the clear front-runner in the Republican primary for president, with a New York Times/Siena College poll finding that Trump is actually leading Biden in several key battleground states.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD MOCKS DEMOCRATS FOR TRUMP'S RISE: YOU CALLED EVERY REPUBLICAN BEFORE HIM A FASCIST

Barkley also took aim at President Biden, saying that while he "has had an amazing life and career," he still believes that Biden is "too old to be president."

"I don't want an 85-year-old driving a car, let alone running the country," the former NBA player said when pressed to explain what he meant by calling Biden "old."

Biden, who is 81 years old, is the oldest serving president in American history. If Biden wins reelection in 2024, he will be 86 years old at the end of his presidency.

President Biden on Tuesday told supporters he's not sure if he would be seeking a second term in the White House in 2024 if former President Donald Trump wasn't trying to win back his old job.

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running. But we cannot let him win for the sake of the country," Biden said at a fundraiser at a private home near Boston, Massachusetts, according to a pool report.

Biden's candid comments about his reasons for running for re-election came as he reiterated what he and Democrats have emphasized is the threat Trump poses to American democracy if he wins back the White House.

"Trump’s not even hiding the ball anymore. He’s telling us what he’s going to do. He’s making no bones about it," the president warned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.