Charlamagne Tha God mocks Kamala Harris on 'The View': She said 'nothing' when asked if Manchin was real prez

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God mocked Vice President Kamala Harris during an appearance on "The View" Monday, saying she said "nothing" when he asked her last year whether Joe Biden or Joe Manchin was the real president.

The question from the popular liberal media personality irked Harris and made headlines in December, and Joy Behar couldn't wait to bring it up when he appeared on the ABC gabfest.

"You pull no punches with your opinions, which we appreciate," she said. "We’re just like you here. I heard that you asked Vice President Harris who’s the real president here, Biden or Manchin? Did you ask her that question? What did she say?"

"Nothing," he said, drawing laughter. "She didn’t really give an answer, but I mean as you can see, it still seems like President Manchin is currently running this country, and I think that was – you know, in hindsight, people thought I was being harsh by asking that question, but now it’s, like, well, damn. Who is running this country? Is it President Biden or President Manchin?"

KAMALA HARRIS INTERVIEW WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD GETS HEATED AFTER HE ASKS WHO ‘REAL' PRESIDENT IS

"He has a lot of power. That’s true. That’s the system. The system is off," Behar said.

Manchin, the moderate Senate Democrat representing deep-red West Virginia, is all that's stopping Republicans from holding a majority in the chamber, but he has angered the Biden White House and liberal media allies like "The View" by opposing the elimination of the filibuster and blocking proposed tax and spending increases addressing climate change, among other Biden wishes. He has only continued to infuriate progressives since Charlamagne Tha God's interview with Harris late last year, although he has backed the administration on other key agenda items like the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC host but at the time a Harris aide, tried to cut off the interview on Comedy Central's "Tha God's Honest Truth" when Charlamagne asked her who the real president was, suggesting Manchin truly pulled the strings as the swing vote in the Senate. Harris became irritated and chided him for asking, saying he sounded like a Republican. She defended the administration's record, declaring Biden was the president and "I'm vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris."

Charlamagne said Monday he was frustrated with Democrats for how they're countering Republicans, saying they had tried every tactic but "courage." He called for Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and launch more attacks on Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for opposing its abolition, expand the Supreme Court, and prosecute all involved with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE REPORTEDLY FUMING OVER MANCHIN: ‘TRYING THEIR HARDEST NOT TO SHOW IT’

"It takes courage to vote to get rid of the filibuster, but it also takes courage to call out people like Joe Manchin, to call out people like Kyrsten Synema and let us, the general public know, those are the people blocking progress in this party," he said.

He poked fun at co-host Ana Navarro when she fretted over a Republican taking the place of Manchin in West Virginia, or Manchin switching parties himself, which would hand control of the Senate to the GOP.

"You're not getting anything done, now. So if he becomes a Republican, who cares?" Charlamagne said.

"What you think they should be doing right now, and when are you going to run?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked.

He chuckled at the idea of running for office but continued to call for the progressive wishlist he mentioned earlier, saying without it, "we're not going to preserve democracy."