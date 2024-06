Though "The Breakfast Club" host and political commentator Charlamagne tha God is not a Trump fan, he praised the former president for having "killed the language of politics."

The popular liberal host, who is a Democratic Party voter despite recently declining to endorse President Biden, spoke to CNN anchor Michael Smerconish on Saturday, stating that Trump’s ability to break elitist conventions and speak to his supporters directly is praiseworthy.

"One thing that Donald Trump did that I believe is a good thing is, you know, he killed the language of politics," Charlamagne declared.

Smerconish brought up the topic while speaking to Charlamagne about his new book, "Get Honest Or Die Lying" and his point that mainstream politicians often act one way in private conversations with him and then become a different person on a "hot mic."

Smerconish pointed out that Trump isn’t like this, to which Charlamagne agreed and praised the former president for this quality.

Because of Trump, "Like the language of politics is dead," Charlamagne declared. He continued, "So, you know, if you had these politicians who actually sat down with everyday working-class people and had conversations with everyday working-class people, I mean that’s what I get to do every morning on ‘The Breakfast Club.’"

He added, "When you get to actually talk to people and see what‘s on people‘s minds, when you get in front of those microphones, you‘ll always have that in your head. You’ll always have, you know, in your mind what you know people are actually saying."

"These elected officials, you know, need to sit down and have more conversations with individuals," he said, noting that their speeches and rallies should be held as town halls so they can converse with the people.

Elsewhere during the interview, Charlamagne expressed his gripes with Democratic Party and mainstream media messaging on Trump, saying it doesn’t have any effect on the former President’s base.

"Sitting on air all day and sitting on social media talking about how bad Trump is isn‘t effective," he declared.

"You know, because the people who are supporting Trump don‘t care about any of that. They don‘t care that he was convicted. They don‘t care that, you know, he may have used the n-word. They don‘t care about any of his racism, sexism. They are all in on him and nothing is gonna change that."

Because of this, he advised that the media pivot to talking about the Biden campaign’s strengths rather than focusing on Trump.

Smerconish then asked Charlamagne whether he believes Trump's recent 34-count conviction will "change the outcome of the election."

Charlamagne said it would energize Trump’s base, stating the verdict gives his voters "something to fight for."