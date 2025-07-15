Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne criticizes Obama's 'mind-boggling' advice to Democrats as too little, too late

Obama had blunt words for Democratic Party donors, telling them at a Friday fundraiser to 'toughen up'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Charlamagne says Obama's 'toughen up' lecture to Dems is old news Video

Charlamagne says Obama's 'toughen up' lecture to Dems is old news

Charlamagne knocked former President Obama's lecture to Democrats, arguing that he is merely saying what has been common knowledge for a decade.

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God argued that former President Obama’s viral critique of his fellow Democrats is old news and that their base has been saying for a decade.

As the Democratic Party continues to struggle to chart a new course forward, the 44th president offered a tough love message to the members of his party at a fundraiser on Friday on how to find their way out of the political wilderness. 

"I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions," Obama said during the private event in New Jersey. "And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up."

"It's mind-boggling to me when I hear people like President Obama say things that regular everyday people [have] been saying for years," the radio host said on his "Breakfast Club" radio show. "We've been saying Democrats were cowards for a decade. We've been saying Democrats need to toughen up. And that cowardice is, you know, why we're in the position that we're in now."

Charlamagne tha God

Charlamagne has been a frequent critic of both parties, particularly how Democrats will be friendly with Trump in person after condemning him in speeches as a threat to the Republic. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

He added that he could provide "countless examples" of Democratic leaders needing to show some backbone.

"Like, for example, they should have told Biden that he was going to be a one-term president, it wasn't up to him," Charlamagne said. "So, it's just wild to hear President Obama say that now, as if Democrats haven't been cowards for the past decade."

One of his co-hosts balked at Charlamagne, causing him to double down.

"That’s President Obama’s opinion, too!" he argued.

When asked what "toughen up" means in the realm of politics, the radio host offered more examples.

"’Toughen up’ looks like, ‘Hey Biden, you’re going to be a one-term president.' ‘Toughen up’ looks like, ‘Hey, [Ruth Bader Ginsburg], you're going to step down ‘cuz you're too old.’ Like, that's what toughening up looks like," Charlamagne said.

obama holds hand up

Former President Barack Obama recently made waves for telling Democrats to "toughen up."  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Toughen up looks like, ‘Hey, if Donald Trump is the existential threat that y'all tell us he is, how come y'all aren't going after him that way while y'all are in office?" he added. "That's what toughening up looks like."

