Charlamagne confronts ex-DNC chair for failing to 'tell the truth' about Biden's decline

Radio host Charlamagne tha God tore into former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison on Friday, saying Democrats "lied" to voters about former President Joe Biden's decline and damaged the party’s credibility in the process.

As recently as January, Harrison argued Democrats should have "stuck by" Biden. Even after Biden's disastrous debate performance, Harrison was still "riding with Biden" and seemed surprised when the former president dropped out.

Harrison faced pointed questions on "The Breakfast Club" about his leadership during a disastrous election cycle that Democrats are still struggling to recover from.

"The problem is the Democratic brand is so toxic and disgusting and bad," Charlamagne told him, pointing to the party’s future prospects after its decisive 2024 loss to Republicans.

Harrison pushed back, saying, "It's because we sit here and talk about how toxic and bad it is instead of talking about the good stuff that we actually do, man!"

Charlamagne pressed Harrison on immigration, asking, "Did you think they got it wrong on the border?"

"Oh yeah," Harrison admitted. "There are things that we should have done better on the border."

The exchange came after months of Charlamagne criticizing Democrats for allegedly covering up Biden’s struggles, even as the president faltered in a widely panned June 2024 debate.

"It’s just hard to believe y’all, Jaime, now — simply because we know what y’all watched the last four years," Charlamagne said, referencing the party’s handling of Biden’s decline.

He singled out former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, now promoting a memoir, saying, "You sat up there and lied for him all of this time, and now you want to be honest and say you’re an independent?'"

"And it’s the same. All of y’all did that for the last four years," he continued, turning back to Harrison.

"I ain’t lie about a damn thing," Harrison insisted.

"Well, you ain’t tell the truth," Charlamagne pressed. "You just kept quiet."

As Harrison appeared stunned by the comment, Charlamagne’s co-host, DJ Envy, interjected, "Don’t let them talk to you like that, Jaime."

"Come on, man!" Harrison said in frustration.

Charlamagne has also criticized other public figures, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for not properly addressing Biden’s mental acuity while he was president.

