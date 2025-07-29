Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlamagne tha God slams 'liberal media' for ignoring Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein

Charlamagne tha God calls out double standard as Trump points to former president's connections to convicted sex trafficker

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Charlamagne tha God slams 'liberal media' ignoring Clinton's alleged ties with Epstein Video

Charlamagne tha God slams 'liberal media' ignoring Clinton's alleged ties with Epstein

'The Breakfast Club' host Charlamagne tha God reacts to media coverage of President Donald Trump's past connection with infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Charlamagne tha God of the Breakfast Club on Tuesday slammed the "liberal media" for ignoring former President Bill Clinton’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

"You know, it's interesting, too, 'cause it's just funny how the news works 'cause Bill Clinton, you know, wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein as well for his birthday, but nobody's talking about that. And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in a dress in high heels in his New York mansion, but nobody's talking about that," Charlamagne said.

He continued, "My thing is this. I don't care who's on the list. Everybody got to go. Burn it all down. Like, that's just simple as that. Mutually assured destruction. Whoever's on that list need to go. Nobody needs to be protecting pedophiles."

VANCE TURNS TABLES ON MEDIA ASKING IF TRUMP IS COVERING FOR 'PEDOPHILES,' SAYS PRESS NEVER ASKED PRIOR ADMINS

the clintons

Charlamagne tha God of the Breakfast Club on Tuesday slammed the "liberal media" for ignoring former President Bill Clinton’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Charlamagne’s comments, which were first flagged by Mediaite, came after President Donald Trump said that those asking about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case should direct their attention to Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. 

Trump’s remarks come a day after U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida amid heightened scrutiny about the case after the Trump administration announced it would not unseal investigation materials concerning Epstein.

"You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys," Trump told reporters Friday while departing for Scotland. 

"They're all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton." 

JEFFREY EPSTEIN THROWN OUT OF MAR-A-LAGO FOR HIRING THE HELP: TRUMP

Charlamagne speaks

Charlamagne’s comments came after President Donald Trump said that those asking about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case should direct their attention to Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.  (Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM YouTube channel)

Trump then accused Clinton of visiting Epstein's private island. Trump said he'd never visited the island before. 

Clinton has also denied that he has ever visited the island. In his new memoir "Citizen," released in 2024, Clinton said he'd never gone to the island and that he wished he'd never even met Epstein in the first place. 

Spokespeople for Summers and Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Summers previously served as treasury secretary for Clinton, as well as the director of the National Economic Council for former President Barack Obama

Neither Summers nor Clinton have been accused of engaging in any illegal conduct in connection with his ties to Epstein.

Charlamagne said party affiliation is irrelevant to the issues associated with Epstein. The co-host of "The Breakfast Club," Morgan Wood pushed back on Charlamagne.

"And you know, to that point though, you know, Clinton is not the president right now. You know, if he was, you think that. Anyway, I think he would still be under scrutiny if he was the president right now," Wood said.

Bondi, Epstein, Trump

Trump's relationship with Epstein has come under more scrutiny as his DOJ under Attorney General Pam Bondi recently alleged that there is no Epstein "client list." (Getty Images)

"I don't care what party they are. No. Period. No, he wouldn't because liberal media wouldn't push the issue. Oh, okay. Well, this comes as, speaking of liberal media," Charlamagne responded.

