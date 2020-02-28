Living Proof Ministries' Beth Moore opens up about overcoming childhood sexual abuse

On an emotional new episode of "Ainsley's Bible Study" on Fox Nation, "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt and her Bible study group sat down with the founder of the Houston-based Living Proof Ministries, Beth Moore.

The Wisconsin native, who spent most of her childhood in Arkadelphia, Ark., is a popular Bible study teacher and author of several best-selling books.

Moore is also a sexual abuse survivor and victim advocate. She told Earhardt and the group about overcoming childhood trauma that she said nearly destroyed her.

"I had the great blessing of being raised in church," said Moore, "three times a week in those days, Sunday morning, Sunday night, Wednesday night -- minimum -- we were always there.

"However," Moore told the group, "my family was very, very broken. It's just that sort of the combination of the good and the bad and the ugly that can all take place under one roof.

"While there were certainly people that loved me and met a lot of my needs... our home was extremely unstable, extremely unstable.

"I also fell victim to a childhood sexual abuse within my own home. I don't identify publicly who it was, but I will simply say that when anyone that should be in a protective role around you becomes not the protector, but the perpetrator, I cannot tell you how that will mess with you."

Now, Moore is an outspoken advocate for sexual abuse survivors. During last year's annual gathering of Southern Baptists in Birmingham, Ala., she implored fellow church members to be vigilant of and report any type of abuse in their own community.

"It's a miracle to me, Ainsley," said Moore turning to Earhardt, "now that I look back on it in my adult years, that God must have given me the gift of faith in childhood because I believed what those Sunday school teachers and those pastors were saying about [Jesus]. ... It never occurred to me that he would do me wrong, even though I was being done wrong.

"No one would ever have known from the outside. But I was going to absolutely implode," she said, reflecting on her state of mind as a child and young woman.

"I was 40 years old by the time I would tell you that my mind was completely out from under the influence of my victimization."

NFL STAR WHO LOST WIFE AND CHILD ON FAITH: 'A MIRACLE I'M NOT IN A STRAITJACKET'

Earhardt asked Moore how she was able to recover from her abuse.

"I would memorize scripture," said Moore. "I put those truths on index cards... And I would take those things with me everywhere I went. And I would walk around the grocery store... I was just saying those scriptures over and over.

"I'd make statements of 'This is who God says you are,' and 'This is what you have to believe.' And I don't care how you feel -- this is the truth. And it was that process right there."

Fox News' Caleb Parke contributed to this report.