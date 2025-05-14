CBS News reporter says WSJ's 'courageous' 2024 report on Biden's decline should have won the Pulitzer

CBS News national correspondent Jan Crawford had harsh words for the Pulitzer Prize Board Tuesday for ignoring the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on former President Joe Biden’s mental decline in 2024.

Wall Street Journal reporters Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes spoke to 45 lawmakers and administration officials on Biden’s mental faculties for their June 4 article, "Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping."

In light of several new books coming out with revelations regarding the years-long effort by the White House to cover up Biden’s failing stamina, Crawford called out those who either refused to acknowledge the report or outright attacked it.

"I remember when people worked hard to try to discredit these excellent reporters’ groundbreaking reporting on Biden’s decline. And now everyone agrees they were right all along. Kudos to @AnnieLinskey @siobhanehughes and the @wsj for never wavering," Crawford wrote on X Tuesday.

She added, "And shame on the @PulitzerPrizes for failing to properly honor the most courageous and deeply sourced original reporting of the past year (or years)."

The 2025 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced last week with none of the recipients related in any way to reports on Biden’s decline.

SHIELDING BIDEN: JOURNALISTS SHED LIGHT ON THE MEDIA'S COVER-UP OF A WEAKENED PRESIDENT

In their story, Linskey and Hughes described situations where Biden struggled to communicate basic information at political meetings.

One example included a meeting in January 2024 to discuss additional funding for Ukraine. According to five people familiar with the meeting, Biden would mumble, rely heavily on notes for basic points and, at times, pause and close his eyes for extended periods of time.

The WSJ report received intense backlash from both the Biden administration and mainstream media.

Then-CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy wrote in his newsletter that the report "suffers from glaring problems," adding that the WSJ "owes its readers — and the public — better."

"It is difficult to imagine that the newspaper, or any outlet, would run a similar story declaring that Trump is ‘slipping’ behind the scenes based on the word of top Democratic figures — despite the fact that the Democratic leadership has demonstrated a much stronger relationship with the truth in recent years than their Republican counterparts," Darcy wrote.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough declared the report a "Trump hit piece on Biden."

Several Biden Cabinet members were also quick to tell Fox News Digital that the WSJ report had no merit.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm bluntly remarked that "the article was BS."

"The president is utterly on his game," she added. "He is the wisest, most knowledgeable person in the room. He asks the toughest questions and has the keenest insights on the complex questions brought to him. He is sharp, thoughtful and wise."

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE URGED DEMOCRATS TO CALL BACK WALL STREET JOURNAL AS IT REPORTED ON PRESIDENT'S MENTAL ACUITY

CNN's Jake Tapper, who is about to release his own book about the Biden cover-up, shared Crawford's post with a 100% emoji.

Though Tapper has been promoting several revelations he learned from White House insiders, he admitted Wednesday morning that he did not cover the issue forcefully enough during the Biden administration.

Crawford also praised the Wall Street Journal article as a standout for its reporting on Biden in December, calling it one of the most "underreported" stories of 2024.

"It's starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations. It's been reported in the Wall Street Journal for four years, and yet he insisted that he could still run for president," she said on CBS’ "Face the Nation."

"We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years," Crawford continued, arguing that the added media pressure "could have led to a primary for the Democrats."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.