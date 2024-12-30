Expand / Collapse search
CBS reporter says most 'underreported' story in 2024 was Biden's 'obvious cognitive decline'

Biden's advisers 'managed his limitations,' CBS' Jan Crawford said

By Jeffrey Clark
Published
CBS reporter admits that most 'underreported' story in 2024 was Biden's 'obvious cognitive decline' Video

CBS reporter admits that most 'underreported' story in 2024 was Biden's 'obvious cognitive decline'

CBS reporter Jan Crawford said that the most under-reported story this year was President Biden's mental decline, despite denials from Biden that he has any health issues.

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford said the most underreported story in 2024 was concerns around President Biden's age, which came to a tipping point after members of his own party forced him to withdraw from the campaign.

"That would be, to me, Joe Biden's obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in a televised debate," Crawford said on "Face the Nation," the CBS Sunday show. "Unquestioned." 

Reports from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and other outlets have revealed that some advisers close to the president have been concerned about Biden's health since the early days of his administration. The White House frequently dismissed questions about his abilities and even called videos that appeared to show Biden confused or out of step "cheap fakes."

LIES ABOUT BIDEN'S AGE, HEALTH DURING HIS PRESIDENCY IS A 'SCANDAL OF EPIC PROPORTIONS,' SCOTT JENNINGS SAYS

CBS reporter Jan Crawford

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford said that the most underreported story in 2024 was concerns around President Biden's cognitive decline. (CBS News)

"It's starting to emerge now that his advisers kind of managed his limitations. It's been reported in the Wall Street Journal for four years, and yet he insisted that he could still run for president," she said. 

"We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years," Crawford continued, arguing that the added media pressure "could have led to a primary for the Democrats." 

"It could have changed the scope of the entire election," she said. "Yet still, incredibly, we read in The Washington Post, that his advisers are saying that he regrets that he dropped out of the race, that he thinks he could have beaten Trump, and I think that is either delusional or they're gaslighting him." 

BIDEN 'A LITTLE OLDER AND A LITTLE SLOWER' IN THE FINAL DAYS OF HIS PRESIDENCY: NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

Biden and Trump split

President Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. (AP/Alex Brandon/Julia Nikhinson )

Biden said that he was "feeling terrible" on the night of the debate with Trump in June, telling ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that more serious concerns over his cognitive health should not have been believed in a post-debate interview. 

"I was feeling terrible," Biden said. "Matter of fact, the docs with me, I asked if they did a COVID test because they were trying to figure out what's wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn't. Just had a really bad cold."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.