©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox News Poll: Voters want Uncle Sam to 'lend me a hand'

54% think U.S. heading toward socialism, but 60% say that’s a bad thing

Dana Blanton
By Dana Blanton | Fox News
There’s been a change in what voters want from Washington

The latest Fox News survey asks which of two messages voters would send to the federal government: "Lend me a hand" or "Leave me alone." A majority of 52% would ask Washington to lend them a hand, up from 44% in 2021. The eight-point increase comes mostly from a 19-point jump among Republicans as views among Democrats held steady.

Still, Democrats (69%) are much more likely than Republicans (38%) to say, "Lend me a hand."

Last year, 47% told the government, "Leave me alone."  Now, that’s 43%.

Do you want the government to lend you a hand or leave you alone?

More than twice as many Republicans (60%) as Democrats (26%) want the government to leave them alone.

Democrats and Republicans have differing views on government help.

Among independents, views are more divided: 48% say "Lend me a hand" vs. 44% prefer "Leave me alone."

The shift toward wanting a hand-up comes as large majorities rate economic conditions negatively (78%) and say that the economy is getting worse (73%) and that they’ve had to cut back on spending to afford necessities (71%).

How much has your family had to cut back to afford necessities?

Meanwhile, more than half think the country is becoming more socialist, but six in 10 say that such a move would be a bad thing.

By a 54% to 38% margin, voters say the U.S. is currently moving away from capitalism and more toward socialism.

Voters respond to the question of whether the U.S. is moving away from capitalism and toward socialism.

Nearly twice as many think such a transition would be a bad thing (60%) rather than a good thing (32%). Among Democrats, 53% think a move toward socialism would be good.

Democrats, Republicans and independents have different views on the U.S.' direction in terms of its political system.

Conducted Oct. 9-12, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,206 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.