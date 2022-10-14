Fox News Poll: Voters want Uncle Sam to 'lend me a hand'

There’s been a change in what voters want from Washington.

The latest Fox News survey asks which of two messages voters would send to the federal government: "Lend me a hand" or "Leave me alone." A majority of 52% would ask Washington to lend them a hand, up from 44% in 2021. The eight-point increase comes mostly from a 19-point jump among Republicans as views among Democrats held steady.

Still, Democrats (69%) are much more likely than Republicans (38%) to say, "Lend me a hand."

FOX NEWS POLL: KELLY UP IN ARIZONA SENATE RACE, HOBBS AND LAKE BATTLE FOR GOVERNORSHIP

Last year, 47% told the government, "Leave me alone." Now, that’s 43%.

More than twice as many Republicans (60%) as Democrats (26%) want the government to leave them alone.

Among independents, views are more divided: 48% say "Lend me a hand" vs. 44% prefer "Leave me alone."

The shift toward wanting a hand-up comes as large majorities rate economic conditions negatively (78%) and say that the economy is getting worse (73%) and that they’ve had to cut back on spending to afford necessities (71%).

Meanwhile, more than half think the country is becoming more socialist, but six in 10 say that such a move would be a bad thing.

MAR-A-LAGO PROBE: DOJ ASKS 11TH CIRCUIT TO 'END' SPECIAL MASTER REVIEW OF TRUMP RECORDS SEIZED BY FBI

By a 54% to 38% margin, voters say the U.S. is currently moving away from capitalism and more toward socialism.

Nearly twice as many think such a transition would be a bad thing (60%) rather than a good thing (32%). Among Democrats, 53% think a move toward socialism would be good.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conducted Oct. 9-12, 2022, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,206 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.