Casey DeSantis grows emotional while discussing husband's support through breast cancer: ‘He did it with love’

Casey DeSantis grew emotional during an interview airing Monday when speaking about her husband Ron's support through her breast cancer battle.

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns asked the couple when it was determined that Casey would be such a key part of her husband’s Republican presidential campaign. Casey jokingly asked if she could answer as the Florida governor laughed.

"It’s not like anybody said, ‘Oh, we need to deploy Casey to get out there and to do it,’ no, this is totally because I want to do it," she said.

Casey DeSantis announced her battle with breast cancer in October 2021, but after months of treatment and chemotherapy, Florida's first lady was declared cancer-free last year.

"He was there to pick up my kids when I couldn’t," an emotional Casey DeSantis said. "And he did it with humility, he did it with love, and I’ll tell you what, you can’t ask for a better husband than that."

Burns then asked Gov. DeSantis how it felt to hear his wife express such sentiments.

"Well look, that’s, you know, in sickness and in health, that’s what you sign up for. I mean, she’s my wife, she’s my best friend, and so this is just what you do," Gov. DeSantis said.

Since her diagnosis, Casey DeSantis has been dedicated to advancing cancer research and working to "solidify Florida as the top state in the nation for cancer care."

In a campaign ad last fall, titled "That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is," Casey DeSantis detailed how her husband supported her and their family throughout her health ordeal.

"He was there to pick me off the ground when I couldn't stand. He was there to fight for me when I couldn't fight for myself. That's who Ron DeSantis is," she said in the ad.

Casey is an Ohio native who graduated from the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics as well as a minor in French. Before becoming Florida's first lady after her husband's election in 2018, DeSantis enjoyed a career as a television host, reporter and anchor.

In a different portion of the same NBC News interview, DeSantis sparred with Burns over abortion policy.

