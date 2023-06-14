Cartoon Network to introduce they/them pronouns in 'LGBTQ inclusive episode' of kids' show

Cartoon Network's "We Baby Bears" is set to debut they/them pronouns in a "nonbinary inclusive episode" this Saturday morning, and it's causing a stir online.

According to GLAAD, the episode titled "Polly's New Crew" will feature two nonbinary characters and contain discussions about pronoun use. A YouTube video previewing the episode shows characters introducing themselves using their names and pronouns, including one who exclaimed, "I am the great Winnifred, she/her. Actor extraordinaire!"

Shortly after, one of the bears introduced a nonbinary character named Box, saying, "Our crew also has a new addition… They use they/them pronouns, and they make an exceptionally good quiche!"

CARTOON NETWORK CELEBRATES TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY BY TEACHING KIDS TO USE PRONOUNS: ‘SHOWS RESPECT’

Polly the Pirate Captain, a third character integral to the episode, chimed in and expressed that they use "they/them pronouns" as well.

The animated series, which launched on the network in January 2022, serves as a prequel for the Cartoon Network series "We Bare Bears," which aired from 2015 to 2019. According to IMDb, the show focuses on bear siblings Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear across different locations "on their journey to find a perfect permanent home."

News of the series' LGBTQ-friendly episode spread like wildfire across social media, prompting some to weigh in on whether the content is age-appropriate.

"They're after your kids," popular conservative account Libs of TikTok warned in part.

KIDS' NETWORKS ROLL OUT PRIDE MONTH CONTENT: ‘WITH IMAGINATION, I CAN BE ANYTHING I WANT’

Podcast host David Vance chimed in with similar thoughts, tweeting, "In this new episode of Cartoon Network’s children's show ‘We Baby Bears’ they introduce non-binary characters who go by they/them pronouns. Be aware that they are targeting your young kids. Sheer manipulative evil."

Others accused the network of "grooming" kids.

Some who were supportive of the move praised the show's commitment to inclusivity.

"Pride Month rules, and so do all the awesome LGBT people on the We Baby Bears crew that make it beautiful and amazing," one supporter wrote.

Another supporter added, "I recommend you people to take a break from the internet and sign up with a psychiatrist. Down with the hate!" followed by a vomiting emoji and the hashtag #webabybears.

NETFLIX SHOW FOR PRE-SCHOOLERS DRAWS BACKLASH OVER NON-BINARY CHARACTER ‘COMING OUT’ WITH THEY/THEM PRONOUNS

Despite uproar, the upcoming episode won't be the first time Cartoon Network has pushed pronoun usage on kids.

The network caught flak on March 31 for a tweet celebrating "Trans Day of Visibility" with a caption that read, "Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self! We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends on this #TransgenderDayofVisibility!"

The corresponding video featured a lesson on gender pronouns, beginning with three cartoon characters drawn with text bubbles over their heads.

"Gender pronouns describe a person's gender identity," one read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second said, "Examples of pronouns are she/her, they/them and ze/zir!" and, to emphasize the point, the third bubble added, "If you're comfortable, you can share your own pronouns!"

The video moved to three more characters to illustrate how to use they/them pronouns, with one character remarking they "feel seen" when referred to by their preferred pronouns.

Fox News Digital reached out to Warner Media for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Fox News' Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.