Carrie Severino: 'Real tragedy' the Supreme Court opinion leaker hasn't been identified

Judicial Crisis Network president Carrie Severino said she's unsure if the individual who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion will ever be identified, despite a months-long investigation. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Severino warned that failing to identify and terminate the individual suggests to other staff members that they may not be punished for future leaks.

CARRIE SEVERINO: Initially I thought for sure they can find this out, right? It's a pretty small universe of people they're looking at. And I thought the chief justice had every incentive to want to find this person because it's horrible for the court to have that out there and that person just being able to go scot-free. It sends a message that, hey, you too could leak a brief if you're a clerk this year or a member of the court's staff. Now, I'm less sure, and it sounds like from several justices that they still don't know who the leaker is. Maybe we'll get a committee report on this, but we all know what that looks like. I doubt we'll learn the identity at this point. I think that is a real tragedy. … I think if they find out who this is, and it's a clerk or a staff member, they absolutely would, the person should be fired if they're still working there and should experience serious consequences. Maybe lose their bar license.

