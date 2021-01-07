Tomi Lahren scolds Capitol rioters as 'anarchist animals': 'Have you lost your damn minds?'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren issued a scathing condemnation of Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill, taking direct aim at the "anarchist animals" who left her "appalled, disgusted" and "sick to my stomach."

"I never thought I’d see the day when some Trump supporters – many who I thought were my fellow patriots – would act like the very thugs and anarchists we’ve spent much of the year condemning," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts."

"Whether it was Antifa and leftist agitators sprinkled in or truly just angry Trump supporters, I am appalled and disgusted by your behavior."

Lahren, an outspoken Trump supporter, told viewers that she supports peaceful protest against "what I, too, believe was a fraudulent election. I am not disappointed in you for your anger, your passion or your frustration. I am right there with you on all of that.

"But," she added, "I am beyond disappointed that the very people who proclaim to respect each other, respect law enforcement and respect basic decency would act in that manner. That is not what this movement is about. That is not what Donald Trump stands for and that is not how conservatives behave.

"Have you lost your damn minds?" she continued.

The violent actions of those involved are "beyond the pale and an insult to our movement," Lahren said.

"This movement is made up of conservative patriots who work hard, obey the law, worship the Lord and respect the property, belongings and well-being of others. We only fight if we have to and yesterday, we did not have to. The moment we start acting like that, our very valid message is lost."

Lahren went on to say Americans can speak truth to power with "the tools afforded to us by the democratic republic that we are so lucky to live in. We use our voices, our platforms, talents and sheer numbers to take this country back.

"We stop cowering in the corner and pretending we don’t have political beliefs. We stop placating to the liberals in our classrooms, social circles and families who shame us into silence. We recall the mayors and governors, of both political parties, who are infringing on our rights, businesses, jobs and livelihoods.

"What we don’t do," Lahren emphasized, "is start acting like liberals. We don’t destroy things, we don’t disrespect law enforcement and law and order, we don’t throw tantrums when things don’t go our way.

"I know we are better than this," she concluded. "We have a country to save. I know you’re angry, I know you feel cheated, but in all of the emotion, do not forget who you are, who we are."

