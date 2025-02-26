Expand / Collapse search
Canadian coffee shops changing name of Americano drink to 'Canadiano' to spite Trump, US tariffs: report

'This is where we stand on that subject,' one coffee shop owner declared, 'We are pro-Canadian'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Some coffee shops in Canada are changing the name of an internationally recognized drink in response to the Trump presidency.

Since winning the election and being sworn into office, President Donald Trump has made multiple comments that have caused controversy among Canadians. These range from proposing Canada become the 51st state, to calling the country’s current prime minister, Justin Trudeau, "Governor Trudeau."

He also proposed a new 25% tariff on Canadian goods to force the country to toughen up its border and stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

The Washington Post recently reported that Canadians, incensed by Trump’s statements and tariff policy, are now referring to Americano coffee drinks, made from espresso and hot water, as "Canadianos." The outlet recalled, "The movement is reminiscent of U.S. Republican lawmakers’ push to change the name of french fries to ‘freedom fries’ in 2003, after France expressed opposition to U.S. military action in Iraq."

photos depicting a cup of coffee and the flags of America and Canada

Some Canadians have begun referring to Americano coffee "Canadiano" to spite the Trump administration and its policies. (coffee photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images | Photo of US and Canadian flags by Andrej Ivanov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS US SUBSIDIES TO CANADA MAKE ‘NO SENSE,’ SUGGESTS CANADIANS WANT ‘TO BECOME THE 51ST STATE’

William Oliveira, the owner of Toronto-based Cafe Belém, told The Post that while he doesn’t want his coffee shop to be a "political place," he wanted to show support for his country.

"It’s good for us to just, you know, stand up for being ourselves and reminding other people… that we’re not to be pushed around and bullied by others," he said.

Oliveira claimed that customers find the name change clever, and that when someone orders an Americano, employees jokingly inform them that isn’t the drink’s correct name.

"It’s definitely me saying, ‘Hey, just in case anybody was wondering, this is where we stand on that subject: We are pro-Canadian,’" he said.

British Columbia-based Kicking Horse Coffee, which has been referring to Americanos as "Canadianos" for 16 years, reportedly called on coffee shops across their country to do likewise.

A split of Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump

Since winning the election and being sworn into office, President Donald Trump has made multiple comments that have caused controversy among Canadians. These range from proposing Canada become the 51st state, to calling the country’s current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, "Governor Trudeau." (Getty Images)

The Washington Post reported that the now-deleted post said, "We’re officially making it a thing and asking coffee shops across the country to make the switch."

Elizabeth Watson, the owner of Palisades Cafe, also based in British Columbia, told The Post that a customer had sent her the now-deleted post weeks ago. She responded by arguing the movement was "bold and brave," and followed suit in her own shop.

"Employees cut two small pieces of paper and wrote ‘CANADIANO’ on them," The Post reported. "Then they placed the new titles on their menu, over ‘Americano’ and ‘Americano Misto,’ which is made similarly to an Americano but adds steamed milk."

"We aren’t necessarily aiming to be political," Watson told the same news outlet. "But we love the idea of really just supporting Canadian pride."

"I would be happy to stick with it," she said, "at this time."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.