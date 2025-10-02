Canada warns gender-neutral passport holders may face 'entry restrictions' traveling to countries like USA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canada warned on Wednesday that travelers may face "entry restrictions" if they enter the United States with an "X" gender marker on their passports.

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory this week, cautioning that those carrying passports with the "X" designation could encounter problems traveling to the U.S.

"While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries," the advisory states. "You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. Before you leave, verify this information with the closest foreign representative for your destination."

The guidance appears under a section entitled "United States travel advice," updated October 1.

It continued, "You should also be aware that current systems used by some countries and travel companies may not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. You may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when travelling."

Global Affairs Canada told Fox News Digital that it had begun updating similar information regarding gender-neutral passports across all destinations' Travel Advice and Advisories pages.

"The Government of Canada issues Travel Advice and Advisories (TAAs) about safety and security conditions abroad to help Canadians make informed decisions and travel safely while outside of Canada," a spokesperson said.

According to the U.S. State Department website, a passport with an "X" marker is still valid until its expiration date and can be used for entry into the U.S.

The Biden administration introduced the "X" designation in 2022.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January requiring transgender and nonbinary applicants to list their sex as male or female according to their birth certificate when applying for passports. A federal judge in Massachusetts later ruled that the State Department must provide transgender and nonbinary applicants with passports based on their gender identification.

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the Trump administration’s order to be enforced while the case is under appeal.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the State Department for comment.

Canada had previously issued a travel advisory in 2023 warning "2SLGBTQI+" travelers about visiting the U.S., claiming they "could face certain barriers and risks" that could "infringe on your human rights."