Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Canada warns gender-neutral passport holders may face 'entry restrictions' traveling to countries like USA

The Trump administration is attempting to eliminate the 'X' gender marker on passports

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump wants friendship with Canada, but demands fairness, Homeland Security advisor says Video

Trump wants friendship with Canada, but demands fairness, Homeland Security advisor says

White House deputy chief for policy Stephen Miller breaks down President Donald Trump's foreign policy agenda with Canada after his meeting with its newly-elected prime minister on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canada warned on Wednesday that travelers may face "entry restrictions" if they enter the United States with an "X" gender marker on their passports.

The Canadian government updated its travel advisory this week, cautioning that those carrying passports with the "X" designation could encounter problems traveling to the U.S.

"While the Government of Canada issues passports with a ‘X’ gender identifier, it cannot guarantee your entry or transit through other countries," the advisory states. "You might face entry restrictions in countries that do not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. Before you leave, verify this information with the closest foreign representative for your destination." 

The guidance appears under a section entitled "United States travel advice," updated October 1.

CANADIANS CLAIM THEY ARE CANCELING TRIPS TO US FOR REMAINDER OF TRUMP TERM

Canadian Flag

Global Affairs Canada informed Fox News Digital that it has updated policies regarding gender-neutral passports across all destinations. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It continued, "You should also be aware that current systems used by some countries and travel companies may not recognize the ‘X’ gender identifier. You may still be asked to provide your sex/gender information as either male or female when travelling."

Global Affairs Canada told Fox News Digital that it had begun updating similar information regarding gender-neutral passports across all destinations' Travel Advice and Advisories pages. 

"The Government of Canada issues Travel Advice and Advisories (TAAs) about safety and security conditions abroad to help Canadians make informed decisions and travel safely while outside of Canada," a spokesperson said.

TRANSGENDER PEOPLE SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER NEW PASSPORT POLICY ELIMINATING 'X' GENDER MARKER

Biden-appointed U.S. Judge Julia Kobick issued a ruling Tuesday to temporarily block the Trump administration’s move to only allow two genders, male and female, on U.S. passports.

The Biden administration introduced the "X" gender designation on passports in 2022. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

According to the U.S. State Department website, a passport with an "X" marker is still valid until its expiration date and can be used for entry into the U.S. 

The Biden administration introduced the "X" designation in 2022.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January requiring transgender and nonbinary applicants to list their sex as male or female according to their birth certificate when applying for passports. A federal judge in Massachusetts later ruled that the State Department must provide transgender and nonbinary applicants with passports based on their gender identification.

TRANS EUROPEAN TRAVELERS WARNED BY THEIR COUNTRIES ABOUT US TRAVEL AMID TRUMP 'TWO-SEXES' ORDER

passports with papers on table

The Trump administration is seeking to enforce an executive order limiting passport gender markers to only male or female. (iStock)

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the Trump administration’s order to be enforced while the case is under appeal.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the State Department for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canada had previously issued a travel advisory in 2023 warning "2SLGBTQI+" travelers about visiting the U.S., claiming they "could face certain barriers and risks" that could "infringe on your human rights."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue