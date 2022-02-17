Canada is 'in trouble,' Trudeau 'lost control of the situation': MP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for "driving division" in Canada Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Trudeau responded to Lantsman, who is Jewish, by saying Conservative Party members "can stand with people who wave swastikas."

TRUDEAU, LIBERALS CREATING A 'TIANANMEN SQUARE' SCENE: VICTOR DAVIS HANSON

"Look, this is not a surprise to me," she told host Laura Ingraham. "You just said it. This is his true colors. I sit there and watch him divide and wedge and stigmatize Canadians every single day. And today, the rest of Canada saw a G-7 prime minister go after a Jewish member of parliament, and then walk away and not apologize."

Lantsman said she expects an apology.

She added that "words matter," and Trudeau's words led to "an influx of people calling you a Nazi, and that's not OK."

She laid such divisive rhetoric at his feet, saying Canada is "in trouble and he's lost control of the situation."

" … [T]o watch what is happening and what the prime minister is driving in this country is frankly egregious."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Canada's divisions are manifold, from an "urban-rural divide," "East-West divide," and "the highest, most draconian" COVID-19 restrictions despite "one of the highest" vaccination rates, Lantsman said.

"I'm the party's transport critic, so we've been calling to an end to these mandates, particularly the cross-border trucking mandate, since earlier this year."

Instead of declaring an unjustified national emergency and demonizing the unvaccinated as racist misogynists, Trudeau "could have gone out and talked to people," she continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

" … [A]nd we could have put an end to this. He can drop the mandates and he can drop the restrictions today. And I think that we will have a much more cohesive country."