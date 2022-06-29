Catholic bishops speak out against Biden Title IX expansion, highlight 'sad irony' of proposal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement Wednesday condemning the Biden administration's proposed changes to Title IX.

The USCCB commented on President Biden's proposals in a letter released via their communications department.

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane opposed the incorporation of gender theory, transgenderism, sexuality and abortion into Title IX, warning that it could "ironically" harm the women it was meant to protect.

"The 701-page proposed rule issued last week contains many provisions of concern to the Church and her ministries, to the faithful and the common good," the USCCB wrote in their statement. "The full meaning and impact of these provisions is not entirely clear and will require more careful study."

FORMER EDUCATION SEC. BETSY DEVOS SOUNDS OFF ON RUMORED BIDEN TITLE IX CHANGES: 'A BRIDGE TOO FAR'

"But even at this early stage, it is apparent that the rule’s provisions on discrimination based on ‘pregnancy or related conditions,’ which include ‘termination of pregnancy,’ are intended to have implications for abortion, and therefore, life in the womb," the Catholic bishops wrote.

PELOSI RECEIVES COMMUNION DURING VATICAN MASS DESPITE ABORTION STANCE

The Biden administration proposed new regulations on the 50th anniversary of Title IX that would sweep gender identity into the law's protections.

"The regulations… will strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity," the Department of Education said.

The administration also said it will release additional regulations on transgender students' participation in sports, a move that is likely to meet pushback from Republicans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They continued, "And by adding self-asserted ‘gender identity’ to the prohibition against sex discrimination, the rule may foreshadow a threat to women’s athletics, sex-separate spaces, and the right of students, parents, and teachers to speak the truth about the nature of the human person."

Title IX, which was passed into law in 1972, prohibited sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. It stated, "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

NEW YORK'S FAITH COMMUNITY ALARMED BY DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION'S PROPOSED ‘INTRUSION’ INTO RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS

"It is a sad irony that these rules could effectively erase women and girls from the very law meant to serve them," the bishops concluded.

Fox News' Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.