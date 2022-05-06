California county grapping with drug crisis calls on San Francisco DA to take action against offenders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in one California county called on San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin to get tough on drug offenders, Friday, blaming the city's crisis for a rise in fentanyl deaths in their jurisdiction.

Humboldt County, nearly 300 miles north of the city, reported seeing a spike in fentanyl arrests and deaths in 2021 linked back to San Francisco, with one incident resulting in three deaths in one hour.

"Drug dealing fentanyl is not a victimless crime," Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal told "Fox & Friends." "This is something [Boudin] has to take seriously."

SAN FRANCISCO'S FENTANYL CRISIS CAUSING OVERDOSES, CRIME: MOTHERS AGAINST DRUG DEATHS CO-FOUNDER

Honsal and County Supervisor Rex Bohn sent a letter to Boudin's office, Tuesday, arguing the city's soft-on-crime policies and lack of prosecution are enabling fentanyl to be sold openly without repercussions. Boudin's office, which claims it never received the letter, called the accusations "misinformation" in a statement.

"He can spin this however he wants to spin it," Honsal responded. "We know boots on the ground in San Francsico… are saying he is not doing his job."

Bohn pointed out Humboldt is a small county, but it has had seven arrests in three weeks for fentanyl coming directly from San Francisco. Bohn said the sheriff's department is already understaffed, and the drug task force only has six members.

"It's uncalled for," Bohn said, asking for accountability from Boudin's office. "We do need some help."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP