San Francisco's fentanyl crisis causing overdoses, crime: Mothers Against Drug Deaths co-founder

Jacqui Berlinn does not think the city is safe for tourists to visit

By Graham Colton | Fox News
San Francisco not safe for tourists: Mothers Against Drug Deaths co-founder Video

San Francisco not safe for tourists: Mothers Against Drug Deaths co-founder

Jacqui Berlinn describes how fentanyl has corrupted San Francisco and the path it takes out of the city on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Mothers Against Drug Deaths co-founder Jacqui Berlinn explained how San Francisco's fentanyl crisis has driven overdoses and crime Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

" … [S]o many people are dying on the streets, about two a day in San Francisco from fentanyl overdoses," she told host Tucker Carlson. "The open-air drug market also increases crime. Just in the last eight days - the first eight days of April - there have been eight shootings, four [of] which have resulted in deaths. It's created more criminal activity and turf wars, but it's also causing … people in San Francisco to die basically from the fentanyl overdoses."  

SAN FRANCISCO RECALLS 3 SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: 'A CLEAR MESSAGE'

Berlinn painted a bleak picture of the city, saying she does not believe it is currently safe for tourists to visit.

In addition to the open-air drug markets, there is drug dealing and open drug use on the city's streets. 

"People are half-naked with needles sticking out of their arms, [and holding] pipes and foil tainted with fentanyl," she said.

She said that Mothers Against Drug Deaths is "flabbergasted" that Mayor London Breed traveled to Europe to promote tourism in San Francisco after ending a three-month state of emergency in the city.   

During that time, San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood and open-air drug markets saw no changes, Berlinn said.

According to her son, "unknown faces" are going to the city to purchase fentanyl and bring it with them to the suburbs, she said. High school students are entering the city and buying fentanyl.

"And this is incredibly concerning to us," she said. "We're worried about the fentanyl that's going back to the suburbs, being put into other kinds of drugs and sold to the children, the high school students there. And we're also worried about people getting addicted to fentanyl and then coming into the city and increasing the homeless issue … "

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.