SoCal resident slams liberal leaders as USPS suspends mail service in neighborhood: 'Criminals taking over'

A Southern California resident is comparing rampant crime in her once-affluent neighborhood to a new COVID-style lockdown after the United States Postal Service (USPS) suspended service to the area over a string of recent attacks on mail carriers.

Member of the Venice Neighborhood Council, Soledad Ursua, explained how the crime wave has affected the Santa Monica area on "Fox & Friends First," forcing people back in their homes in fear of the recent attacks.

"The mail is really something that you take for granted," Ursua told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Their motto is neither snow nor rain, and… nothing will really stop them from delivering, but it turns out that crime has, and we find that crime has affected our daily lives."

"It feels like we've been on a permanent lockdown where for the past two years we've been forced inside due to COVID," she continued. "Now it feels like we've been forced inside due to crime and criminals taking over."

There have been multiple attacks on mail carriers in the area since January, according to a statement from USPS. Residents in the Southern California neighborhood received notices saying, "multiple carriers have been subjected to assaults and threats of assault from an individual who has not been located or apprehended."

Ursua also slammed the liberal district attorney, George Gascón amid a widespread recall effort over what many critics call his soft-on-crime approach.

"It really started over about the past year and a half… when George Gascon, L.A. County District Attorney, took over," Ursua said. "There's no there's no fear of justice for these criminals, and they're allowed to commit serious repeat offenses without ever fear of jail, and so that's really the problem that we have."

Residents have since been instructed to pick up their mail at the local post office, but packages will still be delivered in the meantime.

"I'm somebody who spent most of my life as a Democrat, and unfortunately we are now… getting what we voted for, and that's very sad," Ursua stated. "I hope people wake up and realize that we need strong leaders, people who are willing to protect us."

It remains unclear when the suspension is likely to end.