California Republican rips Gavin Newsom for blaming energy problems on GOP minority: 'It's asinine'

Newsom criticized 'stupid' Republican policies as California battles extreme heat, high electricity demand

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep. David Valadao calls the Democrat governor's blame game 'asinine' ahead of the midterm elections.

Rep. David Valadao, a House Republican running for re-election in a newly-drawn blue district in California, slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for blaming the GOP for the state's energy shortages despite Democrats controlling every aspect of state government.

WSJ EDITORIAL BOARD: CALIFORNIA'S BLACKOUTS ARE A RESULT OF 'MAN-MADE CLIMATE POLICIES', 'NOT CLIMATE CHANGE'

REP. DAVID VALADAO: The problem with Gavin Newsom right now, when you see what he's doing, he's literally suing the federal government to prevent more energy production from the state of California. … And my communities are running out of water… He's not helping, he's actually getting in the way and suing and preventing us from actually being able to get some sort of policies done that could be beneficial to our communities. And for him to sit there and focus on Republicans, when Democrats have controlled every statewide elected office and have supermajorities in both the Assembly and the Senate, and still find some way to blame the people who are in the minority, is asinine.

