Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

California city nearly eliminates homeless population with zero-tolerance policy on encampments

Coronado's Republican mayor says liberal state tolerates 'destructive behavior' instead of getting help to people in need

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Coronado has lowest homeless rate in California Video

Coronado has lowest homeless rate in California

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss what action the city has taken to mitigate the crisis and how his policies differ from the state's overall strategy. 

California cities have battled a homeless crisis for years, while still throwing billions of dollars at the spiraling tragedy to help those who are in dire need of housing. 

But one city has defied the odds, reporting the lowest homeless population in the state. 

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey (R) said there are no vagrants in his city at all, and he joined "Fox & Friends First" to describe how he has reinforced a no-encampment policy while still upholding the rule of law. 

CALIFORNIA PROSTITUTION LAW ALLOWS SEX ABUSE TO 'RUN RAMPANT' IN LOS ANGELES STREETS, VICTIM ADVOCATES WARN

"The policies that are in place at the regional and statewide level that are tolerating this type of behavior that is personally destructive and also destructive to the surrounding communities are really enabling this situation to increase throughout our entire state, and throughout our entire region," Bailey told Ashley Strohmier.

"Changing these policies will actually have a major impact," he continued. 

Bailey explained that the city works with the police department and a homeless service provider to give the homeless only one option - to get the help they need. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 13: Homeless tents and homeless people are seen by the Polk Street near the City Hall during rainy day in San Francisco on January 13, 2023 as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States. 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 13: Homeless tents and homeless people are seen by the Polk Street near the City Hall during rainy day in San Francisco on January 13, 2023 as atmospheric river storms hit California, United States.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Coronado funds "reasonable" services to help those struggling get "back on their feet," but noted the city also has a no-tolerance policy for violating municipal codes.  

I TALKED TO TWO EX-HOMELESS PEOPLE ABOUT NEWSOM'S 'INVESTMENT' IN HOMELESSNESS. THEIR ANSWERS WILL SHOCK YOU

"We also make it very clear that we don't tolerate encampments along our sidewalks, and we don't tolerate other code violations such as being drunk in public or urinating in public or defecating in public," Bailey said. "We just simply don't tolerate these basic code violations. What ends up happening is an individual either chooses to get help or they end up leaving."

Coronado previously reported only one homeless person within the city, according to data from the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness. 

But Bailey says that person, fortunately, got the help that was needed and is no longer on the streets. 

LA City Council approves $50M emergency fund to fight homeless crisis Video

"The fact of the matter is there, although there are a myriad of reasons that people end up homeless, they eventually only fall into two camps, those that want help and those that do not want help," Bailey said. "And if those that are refusing to get help… shouldn't be granted additional the ability to break law such as tent encampments on the sidewalk or urinating or defecating in public."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to be enforcing these policies to ultimately kind of help them get into that other camp that eventually get help," he continued. 

California allocated $10 billion to curb the homeless crisis from 2018 to 2012. 

But even despite the massive government spending dedicated to alleviating the crisis, the Golden State still has 30% of the entire country's homeless population. 

Portland legislation would give homeless $1,000 each month Video

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 