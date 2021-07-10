Caitlyn Jenner surprised at media's treatment of her campaign: 'It's been much better than I thought'

DALLAS–California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said Saturday that she was surprised at the media's "fair" coverage of her campaign since announcing her run for governor in April.

Jenner told Fox News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that she was unsure at the start of her campaign how the media would cover her but described it as "much better" than she thought.

The former Olympian, reality TV star, and longtime Republican is among the dozens of candidates challenging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his upcoming recall election.

"When I decided to do this, I was really wondering how the media was going to treat this issue. In California we've never had a female governor, we've certainly never had a trans governor," Jenner said. "To be honest with you, it's been much better than I thought. Those issue really have not come up."

"I so wondered how Democrats, who can be very tough, would come after me, being part of the LGBTQ community – and they've stayed away," she added. "The only criticism that I've had has been … I'm not prepared, I'm not this – they're using that as criticism, because obviously I'm an outsider and I'm new to this. I've only been doing this the last couple of months. So, as time goes on you get better and better with these issues, but overall I think I've been treated pretty fairly."

Jenner didn't go into detail as to which media outlets criticized her lack of experience, although she told Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren in June that when she initially jumped into the race for governor as a Republican, she faced more backlash than when she publicly joined the transgender community.

"It was easier to come out as trans than it is to come out as a Republican," she said.