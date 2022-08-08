Buck Sexton on Trump FBI raid: 'This is something we've never seen before'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buck Sexton, host of ‘The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,' reacted to the FBI raid on former president Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BUCK SEXTON: Jesse, it almost feels like a preemptive coup. We've heard so much about the insurrection and the coup, but this is preventing this is meant to prevent Donald Trump from being able to run again.

TRUMP SAYS MAR-A-LAGO HOME IN FLORIDA 'UNDER SIEGE' BY FBI AGENTS

I think everyone's very aware of the fact that Democrats have been preparing, and they've been talking about this for quite some time.

And the notion that somehow suddenly there's this great need to go around all the cooperation, all the agreements, all the documents, everything that has been given up to this point for a raid on the former president's residence.

FBI RAIDS DONALD TRUMP'S HOME AT MAR-A-LAGO

I mean, I don't get upset or rattled easily about politics in this country. I know you don't, either. This is the Rubicon being crossed. This is something we've never seen before.

This is something that is outrageous. And the usage of the FBI in this way is really the nail in the coffin for so many Americans as to whether you can trust the FBI or trust the DOJ. Clearly not on political matters.

WHITE HOUSE TRIES AGAIN TO REBRAND BIDEN, THIS TIME AS ‘DARK BRANDON’

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: