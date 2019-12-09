Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brother of 9/11 victim: We need 'full disclosure' from Saudis on Pensacola attack

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Navy IDs 3 victims of NAS Pensacola shooting; military calls for increased security checksVideo

Navy IDs 3 victims of NAS Pensacola shooting; military calls for increased security checks

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Donald Arias discusses heroism in the Naval Air Base shooting.

Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Arias said on Monday that the families who lost loved ones in Friday's shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida deserve full disclosure about what happened.

“Prior to this administration, we lived through eight years of political correctness, where they got rid of all references to Islamic terror in training materials for the FBI, etc.,” Arias, whose brother died at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, told “Fox & Friends.” 

“It’s time we put that back in there. It’s also time that the Saudi prince comes forward and – you know, he says he’s sorry, he says he’s angry, he says he loves America – that’s not enough.”

NAS PENSACOLA SHOOTING PRESUMED TO BE 'TERRORISM,' SAUDI STUDENT RECORDED ATTACK ON VIDEO, OFFICIALS SAY

“If he really loves America and he really means that, he needs to give full disclosure to these families about who these foreign nationals were.”

Investigators said Sunday they're working under the presumption the shooting was an act of terrorism involving a lone gunman. All foreign students at the base are accounted for and no arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

NAS PENSACOLA GUNMAN 'JUST SHOT THROUGH THE DOOR' DURING RAMPAGE, SURVIVOR SAYS

FBI Special Agent-In-Charge Rachel Rojas added that all the Saudi students close to the shooter, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani of the Royal Saudi Air Force, were cooperating in the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alshamrani, 21, a student naval flight officer killed three people Friday and wounded eight others during his rampage at a classroom building before he was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy. The injured are all expected to recover.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.