Broadcast networks barely mention post-Biden inauguration Antifa riots in Portland, Seattle

Antifa militants upset over President Joe Biden's inauguration have taken to the streets in cities such as Portland and Seattle to cause destruction and chaos this week, but the unrest has been barely covered by ABC, NBC and CBS.

The three broadcast networks have dedicated less than a minute to the story on-air combined.

"During President Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, the networks repeatedly reminded Americans of the horrible violence from Trump supporters two weeks ago, storming the Capitol over the election results. But, overnight, violent leftists took to the streets, rioting in at least two different cities in ‘protest’ over Biden’s election, and the networks couldn’t care less," Media Research Center news analyst Kristine Marsh wrote.

Marsh studied Thursday morning editions of "CBS This Morning," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and NBC’s "Today," and found that the chaos was largely ignored.

"The violent riots happening in Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon from far-left activists garnered less than a minute of coverage from the networks; just 30 seconds from CBS and 20 seconds from NBC, on their Thursday morning shows," Marsh wrote, noting that ABC’s morning show skipped the news altogether.

While NBC and CBS at least mentioned the story that ABC ignored, Marsh noticed that reporters failed to refer to the protestors as Antifa.

"These two networks refused to label the groups as Antifa even though the protesters chanted ‘Antifa,’ were dressed in black bloc in the networks own reports, spray-painted anarchist signs and behaved much like we’ve seen these radicals behave this past Summer."

Once the scant coverage on Thursday morning concluded, the three networks went on to completely ignore the story during evening newscasts and on Friday morning.

A review of Thursday night editions of ABC’s "World News Tonight," "NBC Nightly News" and CBS’ "Evening News" didn’t find any mention of the chaos. Friday editions of "CBS This Morning," ABC’s "Good Morning America" and NBC’s "Today" didn’t mention the story either.

Meanwhile, videos posted to social media showed crowds of protesters marching through the city voicing disdain for Biden, who has called for the nation to come together.

The unrest damaged a number of businesses, including the first Starbucks in Seattle and the Democratic Party of Oregon’s headquarters in Portland.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said on "Fox & Friends" Friday that covering the riots would be an "inconvenient" narrative for the mainstream media and Democrats.

"We have actually been experiencing domestic terrorism for months in Portland and Seattle and nothing is ever done about it. It is just ignored and swept under the carpet," she said, adding that left-wing prosecutors often choose not to pursue charges against rioters after arrests are made. Devine stressed that violence "is not OK" no matter what side of the political spectrum it's coming from.

