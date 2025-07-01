British pop star Lily Allen laughs about not being able to remember how many abortions she’s had

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British pop star Lily Allen admitted during Monday’s episode of her podcast that she has had so many abortions, she can't recall the exact number.

While speaking about contraception during her "Miss Me?" podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver, Allen mentioned that before she started using an IUD for birth control in her early twenties, she would get pregnant all the time — leading her to seek out multiple abortions.

"Abortions. I've had a few, but then again, I can't remember exactly how many," Allen sang to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s classic song "My Way." She later added that she believes she’s had four or five abortions.

The "Smile" and "F--- You" singer told her co-host, "I have an IUD now, I think I’m on my third, maybe fourth, and I just remember, before that was a complete disaster area. I was just – yeah, I’d get pregnant all the time."

"All the time," she added in a comedic voice. Oliver found the revelation hilarious.

Oliver mentioned she never knew the pop star had an abortion, prompting Allen to scoff before giving her rendition of Sinatra’s tune.

"I can’t remember, I think maybe – I wanna say five," she continued, mentioning the number of abortions she has had. "Four or five?" she added.

Her co-host then shared that she had "about five too." Oliver then expressed joy that they could share that information with each other.

"Lily, I’ve never – I’m so happy I can say that, and you can say it, and no one came to shoot us down."

"No judgment," Allen replied, before recalling how one man offered to pay for one of her abortions, a gesture she found "romantic" at the time.

"I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion and me thinking it was romantic," she said before bursting out into laughter.

"I think that is romantic," Oliver replied. However, Allen admitted she no longer sees it as a romantic gesture, joking that it was the easier way out for the guy. She also noted that the guy never called her after giving her the money.

Allen has publicly defended abortion rights in the past. During a performance alongside pop star Olivia Rodrigo at the Glastonbury music festival in 2022, Allen dedicated her song "F--- You" to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade that summer.

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh," Rodrigo said. "We hate you!"

Lily Allen enthusiastically added before throwing up her middle finger: "We hate you!"