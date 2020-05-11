Brit Hume warns there's 'more to learn about what President Obama may have done and said' in Flynn case

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume reacted Monday to comments by former President Barack Obama criticizing the Department of Justice's move last week to drop the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"It seems to me that the people who were in one way or another involved in this, the handling of the Michael Flynn case, are now crying foul that the Justice Department decided to abandon that case," Hume said on "Special Report." "And I don't think we should take terribly seriously their complaints about this when you balance them against all the irregularities and obvious signs of bad faith that have now come to light and how this whole case was developed and prosecuted from the start."

On Friday, Obama declared the “rule of law is at risk” in response to the DOJ move to drop the case against Flynn. At the same time, new details emerged about what the former president knew about the FBI's Russia investigation in the last days of his administration.

"Isn't it interesting that this statement emerges at the very time when his name really, for the first time in a real evidentiary way, has come into the come into the public?" Hume told Baier. "There was a meeting in the Oval Office [on the] 5th of January, 2017, in which the deputy attorney general, Sally Yates, who ran the department basically on a day-to-day basis, was astonished to hear that the president had been briefed on this Flynn conversation, which was wiretapped, a conversation with the Russian Ambassador [Sergery] Kislyak.

"And, you know, the president knew all about it because he learned about it, presumably, from the FBI [Director] James Comey, who was in the room also at that meeting, as [was] Vice President Biden."

President Trump on Sunday quoted a tweet that accused Obama of using “his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.”

“The biggest political crime in American history, by far!” Trump added, later tweeting, “OBAMAGATE!”

Hume said "we have more to learn" about Obama's role in the Flynn investigation.

"It appears that the president [Obama] had encouraged the Justice Department, the FBI, not to tell Donald Trump about what they'd been looking into with regard to Flynn, although they were happy to tell him about the preposterous 'pee tape' that was supposedly part of that... discredited dossier," Hume said.

"So we, we have some more to learn about what President Obama may have done and said about all this and whether he may have directed the whole thing."

