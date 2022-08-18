Brian Stelter out at CNN as network cancels media show 'Reliable Sources'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN is parting ways with ‘Reliable Sources" host and media pundit Brian Stelter, with his last show airing on Sunday.

"CNN will end its ‘Reliable Sources’ program on Sunday, August 21st. As a result Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Stelter said in a statement to NPR that he was grateful for his time at CNN and the show's examination of the "media, truth and the stories that shape our world." A former New York Times reporter, he joined CNN in 2013 and took over the Sunday media affairs show at that time.

Stelter’s exit comes as new CNN CEO Chris Licht has put an emphasis on "news," as opposed to the liberal opinion programming that the network become known for under previous management during the Trump administration.

Stelter developed a reputation as a left-wing pundit who spent much of his airtime criticizing conservative media. He was recently called out in a report about an attempt to restore the organization’s nonpartisan approach as the "face of the network's liberal shift" in the eyes of conservatives.

Stelter, one of the mainstream media’s most outspoken critics of former President Trump, will host his final CNN show on Sunday. In what many assumed was an attempt to appease new management, Stelter recently had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020.

CNN executive vice president Amy Entelis described Stelter as an "impeccable broadcaster" on his way out the door.

"Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show," Entelis told Fox News Digital.

Stelter did not immediately respond when asked for additional comment by Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story, more to come…