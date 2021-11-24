Brian Kilmeade reacts to crime surge in San Francisco: It's a free-for-all

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" guest host Brian Kilmeade slammed California lawmakers for not investigating or prosecuting the organized retail theft that has overtaken some California cities.

BRIAN KILMEADE: It’s a free-for-all in San Francisco. Crime and looting are out of control. This past weekend mobs of thieves ransacked retail stores, pharmacies, and luxury shops. Law enforcement is calling many of these raids "organized." You think so? In a single 24 hour period, a mob of looters targeted a Louis Vuitton high-end shopping district store. As many as 80 looters in ski masks raided a Nordstrom just outside the city. Eyewitnesses described the scene as something out of a movie. That’s what I’d think. In nearby Oakland, about 17 miles away, the same period of time hundreds of vehicles reportedly targeted marijuana dispensaries and other stores. Car break-ins are on the rise in San Francisco as well. Compared to last year, break-ins are up, get this, 753%. As the Hoover Institute recently noted, San Francisco is now more dangerous than 98% of the U.S. cities.

