Brian Kilmeade lays out the Supreme Court's 'week to remember'

Brian Kilmeade looks at the two landmark Supreme Court decisions on Roe v. Wade and guns that punctuated the week in the opening monologue of ‘One Nation.’

Brian Kilmeade called the week of Supreme Court rulings on abortion and gun rights a "week to remember" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation."

BRIAN KILMEADE: We begin tonight with a week to remember in American judicial history as two titanic decisions were handed down. First: Thursday [saw] the biggest gun rights case in over a decade. The Supreme Court ruling that a New York law restricting the concealed carry of firearms does, in fact, violate the Second Amendment. Decision? Six-three, pretty much along party lines. 

It determined that the Constitution safeguards the right to carry a gun outside the home. There goes a law that was over 100 years old. Then an announcement many thought would come next week happened this week. "Roe v. Wade has been overturned and the question of abortion has been returned to the states." This upended 50 years of abortion rights on the federal level, returning the power to the states, as Bill Hemmer mentioned, in real time. Some of which were expected to outlaw or severely restrict abortion, prompting actions already promised in the Senate. Could this be the breaking point for the filibuster as they try to trump the Supreme Court decision? 

Protesters denounce the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights protections at the steps of City Hall. 

Protesters denounce the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights protections at the steps of City Hall.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

