Former prosecutor: 'There is a double standard' from Democrats who want AG Barr to resign

Former federal prosecutor Brett Tolman said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends” that “there is a double standard” from Democrats who have demanded Attorney General Bill Barr resign amid backlash over the Department of Justice seeking to reduce former Trump adviser Roger Stone’s recommended sentence.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition urging Barr to resign over perceived interference from the White House, according to Politico.

Host Steve Doocy said the “double standard” is hypocritical. He said: "There is the hypocrisy that some have cited, where there are a bunch of Democrat members of the Department of Justice and whatnot, investigators, who are calling on the attorney general to resign over the Roger Stone situation.”

Doocy went on to ask Tolman, “When [Former Attorney General] Eric Holder was asked to get involved in politically sensitive cases, where was the outrage then?”

PROSECUTORS QUIT EN MASSE; TRUMP SAYS STONE CASE A MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE

“You notice there weren't letters signed by thousands of conservative, you know, former U.S. Attorneys or deputy attorney generals or attorneys general calling for Holder to resign,” Tolman said in response. “There is a double standard and the aggravation really is you now see Congress jumping on that and look at the result, you have a president who’s doing his job, he’s pardoning people in meaningful analysis.

“Why is he having to do that?” he continued. “Because Congress and the Democrats are too concerned about the attorney general and this president than doing their job and passing legislation that could fix our criminal justice system.”

Tolman, who served as chief counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, also reacted on Wednesday to multiple reports claiming Barr told people close to him he's considering stepping down over Trump’s tweets, days after the attorney general admitted that Trump's tweeting made it "'impossible for me to do my job."

DOJ PUSHES BACK AT REPORTS BARR CONSIDERED QUITTING OVER TRUMP TWEETS

The Justice Department pushed back Tuesday night at those reports.

"Addressing Beltway rumors: The Attorney General has no plans to resign," DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted.

On Wednesday, Trump said, “I do make his job harder, I do agree with that, I think that's true. He is a very straight shooter.”

The president went on to say, “Social media for me has been very important because it gives me a voice because I don't get that voice in the press.”

Tolman, however, doubted that Barr is truly considering resigning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I know that the attorney general obviously expressed some frustration but, that's not the way he communicates. He’s not going to be dealing with ultimatums,” Tolman said. “He wants to do his job. He wants to have as great of an ability to do the job in a meaningful way and that's who this attorney general is.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips and Mike Arroyo contributed to this report.