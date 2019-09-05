Sen. Thom Tillis: Investigation into Blasey Ford's attorney possible after Kavanaugh remarks

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said comments by Christine Blasey Ford's attorney may be worthy of an investigation after she admitted that her client had political motivations for accusing Justice Brett Kavanaugh of rape.

Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, said Kavanaugh "will always have an asterisk next to his name," while speaking at the University of Baltimore’s 11th Feminist Legal Theory Conference in April.

"When he takes a scalpel to Roe v. Wade, we will know who he is -- we know his character and we know what motivates him. And that is important. It is important that we know, and that was part of what motivated Christine."

During an appearance on "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday, Tillis said Katz's comments may warrant an investigation to help publicize all the facts of the case.

NAPOLITANO 'SURPRISED' BY REMARKS FROM KAVANAUGH ACCUSER'S LAWYER, SAYS MATTER COULD WARRANT INVESTIGATION

"I think it’s worth just checking off the facts," he said. "We had a number of people on the other side of the aisle undermining the credibility of the [Judiciary] committee by threatening to expose information that was committee confidential."

"We have to always make sure that when people come and give sworn testimony before any congressional committee, that it's truthful and accurate," Tillis added. "Any time that you see something like this, it’s probably worth looking into."

Tillis said Kavanaugh never warranted an asterisk and claimed there were political motivations behind the desire to derail him from the very beginning.

"There is no asterisk next to Brett Kavanaugh," he said. "That does seem to undermine what we all believed was a legitimate traumatic experience in [Ford's] life. We'll just let the process play out. But clearly, a misrepresentation before a Senate committee is a very serious offense, and hopefully, we can get past that."

Tillis also said Kavanaugh's reputation is excellent and deemed him worthy of sitting on the bench long into the future.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was no doubt that there were a number of people who are politically motivated to tear apart... a stellar reputation on the part of Brett Kavanaugh," he said.

"I believe that the American people should know that this is a great man. He’s been a great judge for many, many years. And he’s going to be a great justice for many years to come."