Pakistani PM says country would give up nuclear weapons if India did as well

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would be willing to give up its nuclear weapons if India was able to keep the same promise, during an interview on "Special Report with Bret Baier" Monday.

"If India said we would give up our nuclear weapons, would Pakistan?" Baier asked.

"Yes," Khan answered. "Because nuclear war is not an option. And between Pakistan and India, the idea of nuclear war is actually self-destruction, because we have two and a half thousand-mile border."

"Also I think there's a realization in the subcontinent and there was some incident that happened last February and we again had tension at the border.

BRET BAIER: MUELLER HEARING COULD BACKFIRE ON DEMOCRATS

"An Indian plane was shot down in Pakistan. So there's a realization and that's why I asked President Trump if he could play his role, the U.S. is the most powerful country in the world, the only country that could mediate between Pakistan and India and the only issue is Kazmir."

Khan continued: "The only reason for 70 years, that we have not been able to live like civilized neighbors, is because of Kazmir."

Baier mentioned India's response to Khan's press conference about being open to further negotiations and said they put out a statement, saying: "We've seen president's remarks to the press, that he's ready to mediate if requested by India and Pakistan on the Kazmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to the U.S. president. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with the Pakistanis were discussed only bilaterally."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kahn responded by calling on India to come to the negotiating table first and expressed optimism about America and stepping in to help broker a deal.

"I really feel that India should come on the table. The U.S. could play a big part, President Trump certainly can play a big part. We're talking about 1.3 billion people on this Earth. Imagine the dividends of peace if somehow that issue could be resolved."