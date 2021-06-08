Bret Baier: Kamala Harris’ border message is difference between campaigning and governing

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier joined "America Reports" Tuesday to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly laughing off questions about visiting the US-Mexico border to witness the migrant crisis firsthand.

BAIER: This is the difference between campaigning and governing and sometimes it's pretty stark. Campaigning, candidate Kamala Harris went to the border numerous times and said she’s standing with the immigrants and standing with the migrants who she said are being targeted by the Trump Administration, that they should be allowed in. Now she makes a statement, "don't come," you will get turned away at the border. It's not happening when they come to the border. That is not what's transpiring from everything we've seen with reporters on the ground there. What is really interesting is the progressive side and the push there. Also what's interesting is her answers that devolve into the laugh that really does not help her politically at all.

