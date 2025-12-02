Boys & Girls Clubs help Wisconsin 11-year-old achieve sports broadcasting dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eleven-year-old Wisconsin native Bex is living proof that every child can achieve big things with the right support, a theme driving the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s new "America Needs Club Kids" campaign.

A sports fanatic and rising young broadcaster, Bex hosts his own show, runs his own media brand, has interviewed NFL and WNBA stars, co-hosted major events and reports on the Green Bay Packers for a local radio station.

Joining "Fox & Friends" for Giving Tuesday, Bex credited the Boys & Girls Clubs of America with giving him the support and tools to pursue what he loves.

"Kids love [Boys & Girls Clubs]. There's leadership programs like Torch Club to stand up for yourself, and they have a lot of great programs," he enthused.

EX-NFL STARS JOE THEISMANN, ALEJANDRO VILLANUEVA PRAISE LEAGUE FOR BRINGING 'CULTURAL WEAPON' OVERSEAS

In addition to his media accolades, Bex is a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2025 National Youth Talent Team and was recently signed by a talent agency, where he’s begun taking improv and acting classes to keep building his skills.

He said the Boys & Girls Clubs played a direct role in launching his podcast, "Shortz on Sportz," from suggesting the idea to funding his travel, supplying his equipment and even coordinating interviews with guests.

Bex told "Fox & Friends" that his media journey started with a school assignment.

"Jonathan Owens was playing for the Packers, and I had to do a [project on a] learner and a leader, somebody that's philanthropic in the community," he explained.

EAGLES STAR LIFTS SPIRITS OF THOSE IN NEED AROUND THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

"A couple of months prior, he came to give turkeys to the east side of Green Bay Boys & Girls Club, and we were like, ‘What if I interview him?’ [We weren't] thinking of like a podcast, but just for my school project, then we noticed that we were really good at it, and it just started, and I've got to do all these events, which I'm so grateful for."

The "America Needs Club Kids" campaign is designed to uplift children like Bex, who will become America's next generation of leaders.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America CEO Jim Clark said stories like Bex’s are "what it’s all about." He encouraged "Fox & Friends" viewers to "invest in a strategic future" for America’s youth and urged others to do the same.

"This is the future of America. There are future doctors, scientists, drone pilots, TV news broadcasters," he said.

"So please, [go to] BGCA.org. And, this year, we'd like to ask you to have two friends or family members join you in a strategic investment in Boys & Girls Clubs because America needs club kids and club kids need you."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Boys & Girls Clubs have been an institution in America for 165 years, with 5,500 clubs operating within the U.S. and on every military base, Clark explained Tuesday.

The organization serves more than four million young people each year, providing support to help children grow and thrive academically and personally.