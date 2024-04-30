Boston city councilor exposed for including ‘antisemitic message’ in ceasefire resolution draft

Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was exposed for accusing Israel of committing "genocide" and "apartheid" in Gaza in a draft of a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Jewish state's war against Hamas, according to a recent report.

"The ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip comes in the context of the 75-year displacement of Palestinians," the draft resolution stated, according to the Boston Herald, which obtained a copy of the earlier version.

The final version, which Anderson filed Monday amid large student-led pro-Palestinian protests at several colleges in the Boston area, didn't include those accusations and is her second attempt to pass a ceasefire resolution.

"The original resolution clearly contained an antisemitic message," a City Hall source told the Herald. "The tone and language were inaccurate, outrageous and divisive."

The draft resolution also criticized the Boston police’s attempts to quell student protesters.

"All life is precious," Anderson wrote in the final version of the resolution, according to the Herald. "Now, therefore be it that the City of Boston calls for immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, an end to the bombing of Gaza, the freeing of all hostages from Hamas and the freeing of all administrative detainees held by Israel."

Anderson was criticized when she first tried to pass a ceasefire resolution, shortly after Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, for describing the assault as a "massive military operation."

The Muslim council member has also recently been embroiled in controversy over her poor attendance record at city council meetings, missing important votes related to police budgets and public safety over the past year.

It's unclear whether the council will support the final version of the ceasefire resolution, but fellow Councilor Ed Flynn said City Hall should be more focused on issues relating to the city.

"We need to focus our efforts on the city budget, supporting businesses, addressing public safety and improving the quality of life for the people of Boston," Flynn told the Herald.

Anderson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.