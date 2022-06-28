Illegal immigration debate explodes over trapped migrants in rig: 'Blood on your hands'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A conservative commentator and Democratic aide traded barbs over the state of the U.S. immigration system under President Biden, after dozens of suspected illegal immigrants were found abandoned in a big rig on the side of a San Antonio, Texas, roadway.

Many of the migrants were declared dead while Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said the temperature there had climbed to 102 degrees Tuesday.

Federalist publisher Ben Domenech and former Democratic spokesman Jose Aristimuno pointed fingers at each other's political parties.

Aristimuno claimed Republicans like Domenech "talk a big game" about security but claimed their refusal to support Biden's 2023 budget showed they were unserious.

"First and foremost, we have to recognize that we are a nation of laws, but we're also a nation of immigrants," said Aristimuno, a former aide to ex-Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum then cut in, asking Aristimuno why it appears the current border policy is the "opposite of compassion" with people being left to die in big rigs, as Mexican cartels effectively control the border.

"I understand that, and my heart goes out to the families that the migrants have passed. But what I can tell you is we need more resources at the border," Aristimuno replied, as he began to again criticize the GOP before Domenech cut in.

"That's a joke – that is not true," Domenech said.

Domenech said he has been dealing with the immigration issue for decades.

"The fact that you continue to engage in these lies are not true at all," he said, telling Aristimuno that Biden is in charge now, suggesting the Republicans are essentially out of power completely.

"The Biden administration is enabling these cartels to profit from the sadness of these people," he said. Aristimuno spoke over Domenech, insisting, "No they're not."

"This blood is on your hands and you know it," Domenech fumed. "And, no amount of defense that you try to marshal here is going to make up for that."

Aristimuno blamed Republicans for "blocking" immigration reform in 2010 when the GOP was in the majority.

When Aristimuno claimed President Trump was unsuccessful in solving the illegal immigration issue by building a border wall, Domenech pointed out Democrats helped make sure the wall was never completed.

"What was the answer of President Trump? … He built a couple of miles of wall," Aristimuno said.

Domenech responded by accusing Aristimuno of political "gamesmanship" as migrants die under Biden's watch.

"This is absurd. He's turning this into a political game when people are dying," Domenech concluded.